CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

A simple guide to what to feed tadpoles in your aquarium

pawtracks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re taking in rescue tadpoles or planning to keep frogs as pets, you’ll have to adapt continually to their changing bodies. These amphibians undergo a metamorphosis and live as tadpoles for up to 14 weeks, though the last stage of the change happens in just 24 hours. You’ll put them to bed as a kid and come back to a teenager. Tadpoles are vegetarians, but frogs are carnivorous, so you have to be prepared for their diet to evolve as they do over the course of a few months.

www.pawtracks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Your guide to birdwatching

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Birdwatching is a fantastic hobby and one that can be done from your own doorstep. Sometimes referred to as birding, birdwatching simply involves looking for, and noting, the birds around you whatever setting you might find yourself in. This could be looking out onto your garden, observing them from the car during a long drive (but only as a passenger!) or even whilst out and about on a hike.
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

8 effective tips for iguana training

Although they can be difficult for beginners, tame iguanas will make a wonderful addition to your household and can be enjoyed by the whole family. Even though the end result is worth the effort, don’t be fooled if you see a mature and docile adult in your friend’s house. Iguana training takes work. You’ll need to do your research on local restrictions as well since some areas may ban these reptiles as pets. Also, since they can carry salmonella, these guys might not be the right choice if there are babies, pregnant women, or immunocompromised people in the home. Once you decide that you do want an iguana, you should follow these steps to train your new pet.
ANIMALS
hunker.com

Optimize Your Garage Storage With These 9 Simple Upgrades

Your garage is more than just a home for your car. Odds are it's also a hub for lawn and garden equipment, DIY tools, seasonal decorations, athletic gear, camping equipment, and all those miscellaneous items that don't quite fit anywhere else. Long story short: Storage in the garage can get tricky.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquariums#Tadpole#Cat#Bloodworms Commercial
Hawaii Magazine

Your Guide to Kīhei, Maui

Alongside miles of sandy beaches, Kīhei is where the sea meets the town. Filled with vibrant shops, charming cafés, delicious restaurants and craft breweries, this sunny beachside town on Maui’s southwest coast is popular among both visitors and residents. It’s about 20 minutes from the airport, where you’ll find condominiums, small hotels and cottages that will fit your accommodation needs. From almost anywhere in Kīhei, take in the clear views of Kahoʻolawe, Lānaʻi and Molokini, a crescent-shaped islet (with great snorkeling, FYI). There are plenty of sunny beaches to snorkel, surf, kayak and just relax on Maui’s south shore, too. Use our guide to create a memorable day in Kīhei.
LIFESTYLE
pawtracks.com

Can cats eat cheese? What you need to know before snack time

Chances are, your cat has learned that all sorts of delightful foods come from the kitchen. He probably begs when you’re cutting up a chicken or other tasty-smelling food, and he may have learned to recognize the smell of cheese. But just because your cat begs for a certain food doesn’t necessarily mean you should feed it to him. Can cats eat cheese? Understanding how cheese affects your cat’s digestive system can help you decide whether you should give him this snack, and it might help you narrow down other food choices for your cat, too.
ANIMALS
makeuseof.com

A Simple Guide to Using Structures in C

A struct (or structure) is a mixed data type in C. You can use it to store variables in different types. The struct type is comparable to classes in object-oriented programming. Sometimes you may need to assign values to objects with the same properties. Instead of creating multiple variables for these objects in your C program, you can define them in a struct.
COMPUTERS
pawtracks.com

The ultimate checklist for camping with your dog

You’ve done your homework and made sure the campground allows dogs. Even the trails you’re planning to hike are dog-friendly. And you know your dog is up for the adventure. Anything he gets to do outdoors with you is his favorite activity. So, all that’s left to do is pack...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
gentside.co.uk

Meet the great white shark's even bigger, scarier predator

On a beach on the east coast of Africa, observers made a chilling discovery. Five great white sharks were found washed up on the sand, visibly killed by predators that were even more terrifying than them. Liver-devouring beasts. These predators are none other than orcas. They attacked all the sharks...
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS
pawtracks.com

This is why your cat headbutts you

After you’ve been out for the day, you may have noticed that when you come home and sit down on the couch, your cat greets you in an unusual way. In addition to rubbing up against you, your cat might headbutt your head, hand, or legs. It might seem like just a passing glance, but there’s actually significant meaning behind a similar behavior called bunting. So, why do cats bunt or headbutt? It’s an important means of communication and can have multiple meanings behind it. The more you understand about this behavior, the better you’ll understand your cat.
PETS
Hello Magazine

3 most loving dog breeds for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
PETS
DogTime

6 Dog Breeds That Make The Best Emotional Support Animals

Any breed of dog can be an emotional support animal with the right training and disposition. But there are a few dog breeds who are naturally prone to the affection and devotion required to be an emotional support dog. The post 6 Dog Breeds That Make The Best Emotional Support Animals appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
Parade

25 Calm Dog Breeds That Make the Best Couch Potato Companions

When deciding which pup is best for you, there’s a lot to consider. Are you looking for a jogging partner, or a pooch who can play fetch until the sun goes down? How about a mellow, easygoing dog that loves an afternoon nap?. Folks looking for a laid-back, calm pup...
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best Apartment Dog Breed In America

The relationship between dog and man is at least 15,000 years old. Early dogs may have been little more than companions. Eventually some became herd dogs, and others hunters. Of course, over most of the centuries of the man/dog relationship, dogs lived outside, as did their masters. Apartment houses are a relatively new invention, but, […]
PETS
crossroadstoday.com

Meet the least obedient dog breeds

When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to compile...
PETS
97.9 KICK FM

Have You Eaten at this Top 10 “Secret” Missouri Restaurant ?

A local restaurant has made a list for the "10 Secret Restaurants in Missouri" and if you haven't eaten at this places yet you are missing out big time. There are tons of great restaurants hidden in small and large towns all over the United States, and we are lucky to have a bunch of those located here in the Tri-State area. But one local restaurant actually made the list of the 10 Secret Restaurants in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy