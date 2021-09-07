A simple guide to what to feed tadpoles in your aquarium
Whether you’re taking in rescue tadpoles or planning to keep frogs as pets, you’ll have to adapt continually to their changing bodies. These amphibians undergo a metamorphosis and live as tadpoles for up to 14 weeks, though the last stage of the change happens in just 24 hours. You’ll put them to bed as a kid and come back to a teenager. Tadpoles are vegetarians, but frogs are carnivorous, so you have to be prepared for their diet to evolve as they do over the course of a few months.www.pawtracks.com
Comments / 0