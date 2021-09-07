A simple guide to what to feed tadpoles in your aquarium

Although they can be difficult for beginners, tame iguanas will make a wonderful addition to your household and can be enjoyed by the whole family. Even though the end result is worth the effort, don’t be fooled if you see a mature and docile adult in your friend’s house. Iguana training takes work. You’ll need to do your research on local restrictions as well since some areas may ban these reptiles as pets. Also, since they can carry salmonella, these guys might not be the right choice if there are babies, pregnant women, or immunocompromised people in the home. Once you decide that you do want an iguana, you should follow these steps to train your new pet.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO