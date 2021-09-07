Hydropower made up 66% of Brazil’s electricity generation in 2020
Source: Graph by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), based on EIA’s International Energy Statistics and data from the International Energy Agency. Brazil largely relies on hydropower for electricity generation; in 2020, hydropower supplied 66% of its electricity demand. Wind and solar generation have grown quickly in recent years and had a combined 11% share of the country’s electricity generation in 2020. Biomass accounted for an 8% share. Fossil fuel-fired plants made up another 12% of electricity generation, while nuclear power accounted for 2%.www.eia.gov
