The 'CITYNG' chair series has been designed by Savio Firmino and Cosimo de Vita as a lineup of furniture pieces that call to mind architectural monuments from around the world. The chairs come in 16 different monuments from cities like Paris, Rome, Barcelona, Petra, Moscow, Agra, New York and beyond to incorporate their ornate design into the furniture piece. The chair series is named as a play on words of the words "city" and "seating."

