Hispanic Leadership Institute in Pinal plans next set of classes
ELOY — Over the past 15 years, with the exception of this year, the Hispanic Leadership Institute has turned out hundreds of community leaders. And the organization plans to soon recruit for its next round of training programs to create a new generation of people tasked with making positive changes throughout the area. The Latino Familia Initiative will begin its 15th Hispanic Leadership Institute - Pinal training program in the spring of 2022.www.pinalcentral.com
