Hacking Hacker Noon: Transparent and Ethical Advertising on HackerNoon

I can’t go on Facebook without seeing magicians. I can trace it back to when I watched a video of America’s Got Talent. It started with singers, but soon it moved on to other categories, including illusionists. That was enough to tell Facebook’s algorithms that I had to be interested in magic and that it should show me more of what it deduced I wanted to see. Now I have to be careful, because if I click on any of that content, it will reinforce the algorithm’s notion that I must really be interested in card tricks, and pretty soon that’s all Facebook will ever show me. Even if it was all just a passing curiosity.

