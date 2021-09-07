CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Hacking Hacker Noon: Transparent and Ethical Advertising on HackerNoon

By Hacker Noon Help and Support
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hacker Noon will never surface pop up pop-up ads or track you (as a person) There are ways that brands and individuals can advertise on Hacker Noon that are user-friendly and ethical. If you only want to include a backlink to your company or product, please consider creating a brand-as-author account instead. You can also check out our Backlink policy (It's quite stringent) or email us at [email protected] Check out our Billboard Top Nav Sponsorship program.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleepingcomputer.com

This ethical hacking bundle offers 60 hours of training for $60

After meeting with POTUS, both Google and Microsoft recently pledged to invest $30 billion into cybersecurity. Seems like a big figure, right?. But according to industry experts, the global cybersecurity industry will be worth $167 billion by the end of this year. And that means a lot of well-paid jobs.
CELL PHONES
wxhc.com

Advertise

We feature local programming, including local news, weather & sports and our music is programmed right here at our studios. We also feature ABC News Radio at the top of all hours, plus specialty programming on the weekends! Full details on our programming can be found at wxhc.com/on-air. You want...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
HackerNoon

Hacking Hacker Noon: How Does Hacker Noon Make Money

We will never put up paywall, charge reader, run a popup ad, or pay for content to get published on Hacker Noon. However, we do make money through sponsorship and partnership. We recently passed the 1 MILLION DOLLAR REVENUE MARK. Check out HackerNoon's Limited Edition Startups Specials for Startups of the Year for nominees.
COMPUTERS
TechRepublic

Ethics policy: Vendor relationships

Ethical behavior is something most people practice every day. It is a rare occasion that an organization will need to enforce an ethics policy, but having one in place is a good idea. This ethics policy, from TechRepublic Premium, outlines areas where interactions with vendors might be questionable. The purpose...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Hacking#Advertise#Help Hackernoon Com#Tag Program#Sponsor Hackernoon Com
prdaily.com

4 ways to integrate local SEO into your PR strategy

When it comes to creating a localized marketing strategy, search engine optimization (SEO) and PR are frequently driven by two different teams, with two different budgets. However, these two strategies are complementary, and integrating SEO tactics into your PR efforts can help bolster results in both areas. What is local...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
HackerNoon

5 Basic LinkedIn Tips Every Marketer Should Follow

LinkedIn has the largest concentration of professionals, executives, and company owners of any social media site. 90 percent of B2B marketers choose LinkedIn for lead generation, according to statistics. LinkedIn accounts for 80 percent of all traffic to generate leads and is 300 percent more successful than Facebook. The following suggestions can help you increase your LinkedIn marketing and lead-generation efforts with these tips and techniques. We've covered every useful technique to help you scale your LinkedIn lead-genial efforts. It will assist you in establishing your brand as an industry authority.
INTERNET
geekwire.com

Ops 101: Explore Ethical Hacking & Cybersecurity Careers

Our remote instruction is Live, Online interactive lecture style, where you have the opportunity to ask questions in real-time, engage with participatory instructor prompts, and receive 1:1 TA support whenever you need it. Want to learn to out-hack the hackers? Start here! In this one-day workshop, you will get hands-on...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
HackerNoon

How to Integrate Github with Google Sheets Using Choreo

Many project managers use Google sheets to keep track of issues and other repository related summary details. It’s a tiresome task to manually copy paste these details into a google sheet. Choreo makes this integration between Github and Google Sheets super easy! You can create a new issue in a new Google sheet and the issue is recorded in the Google sheet. In a few minutes you have integrated a Google sheet with the newly integrated with Github with Google sheets, you have created the newly created issues in your repository.
SOFTWARE
Searchengine Journal

How to Choose the Best Shopify Theme for SEO

Shopify powers over 1.7 million businesses worldwide, generating more than $200 billion in sales for those using the platform. This all-in-one ecommerce platform makes it easy to start, grow and run your online business. Building a store with SEO in mind helps ensure people can organically discover your business on...
INTERNET
Silicon Republic

Intuit to buy email marketing platform Mailchimp in $12bn deal

Intuit said the Mailchimp acquisition will help it provide the services that small and medium businesses need to grow. Financial software provider Intuit has announced that it will be acquiring Mailchimp for approximately $12bn, paid through cash and stock. Mailchimp is a marketing platform for businesses. The company began in...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Looking for worms in Apple leaves a bad taste in ethical hackers’ mouths

Let’s talk about “bug bounties.” They’re an important security tool in the arsenal of many tech companies. Here’s how they work: Give ethical hackers the chance to probe your systems for weaknesses, pay them for the “exploits” — or ways those weaknesses could be exploited — they find, and fix said exploits before ne’er-do-wells can find and use them.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

AI Ethics in Engineering

The Bias of Traditional Engineers in AI-based Modeling of Physics — PART 1. Ø AI-Ethics addresses the Bias in AI-based Modeling. It is a well-known fact that predictive models developed by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms are based on “Data”. Since it is known how data is used to build AI-based models, the main characteristics of the AI-Ethics are about addressing how AI models become biased, based on the quality and the quantity of the data that is used during the model development.
ENGINEERING
NewsTimes

The Case for Transparent AI

I can’t go on Facebook without seeing magicians. I can trace it back to when I watched a video of America’s Got Talent. It started with singers, but soon it moved on to other categories, including illusionists. That was enough to tell Facebook’s algorithms that I had to be interested in magic and that it should show me more of what it deduced I wanted to see. Now I have to be careful, because if I click on any of that content, it will reinforce the algorithm’s notion that I must really be interested in card tricks, and pretty soon that’s all Facebook will ever show me. Even if it was all just a passing curiosity.
INTERNET
kaspersky.com

Podcast: Ethics in cybersecurity

You’ve probably read a lot about state-sponsored APT attacks, ransomware, bug-bounty programs, disclosure of zero-day vulnerabilities and exploits, even what color hat a hacker wears (figuratively). I could go on and on with the attention-grabbing topics, but I think I’ve made my point. One thing we don’t often talk about,...
PODCAST
HackerNoon

What is an Email Alias and Why You Should Stop Using Your Real Email Address

Around 3.1 million emails are sent every [second], and 85% of them are spam. This translates into an average daily volume of **122.33 billion spam messages. Marketers have been arguing about decreases in open rates since 2015, and that’s because people are simply **tired** of scanning through hundreds of useless content when opening their email inbox. Aliases can be used to help you use an alias to filter through your inbox and unsubscribe to your real mailbox.
INTERNET
freecodecamp.org

Linux Essentials for Hackers

If you want to get into the growing field of cyber security and ethical hacking, you are going to need to understand how to use Linux. We just released a free course on the freeCodeCamp.org YouTube channel that will teach you all the common Linux skills used in cyber-security and ethical hacking.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How ARTH Stablecoin Was Built and Designed to Protect The User's Purchasing Power

The first version of ARTH was launched by MahaDAO in January 2021. The team tried and tested different types of models to build a stable value coin until June 2021. After getting stability, the core strategy was to build a platform that can scale the ARTH ecosystem for larger adoption. A product where users can take the most advantage through value stablecoin without worrying about volatility so building ARTH Loan would be the right and perfect opportunity to grow market cap and users.
CELL PHONES
WPBeginner

How to Rank New WordPress Content Faster (In 6 Easy Steps)

Sometimes search engines take some time to index new content, so your WordPress site may not show up in search results or get much traffic at first. In this guide, we’ll show you how to easily rank new WordPress content faster with practical tips. Why Is It Important to Rank...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Distributed Storage is the Best Data Storage Tool for The Metaverse

In March of this year, Roblox, a game company, was listed on the New York Stock Exchange and became the "first stock of Metaverse" The Metaverse refers to a parallel digital world separated from the physical world, which is created by people and operates on it in digital form. Everyone who enters the Metaverse will form a data file, and, with the generation of social activities, the data will continue to grow, so as to form a big data network. The most suitable data storage tool for Metaverse is undoubtedly distributed storage.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

506
Followers
8K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy