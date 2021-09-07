CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Master Gardner Memberships Available

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you have an appreciation for plants and enjoy learning and giving back to your community? If you answered yes, you are a great Master Gardener candidate. According to K-State Research and Extenison, all new members must complete the basic training classes covering a diverse range of horticulture tops. The next training courses will be held on Thursday afternoons from 1pm – 4pm in the Fall (September 2nd – December 16th.) Classes will be held primarily online via Zoom. Once you’ve completed the courses, volunteers join their local group right away and begin volunteering on Master Gardener Community projects.

