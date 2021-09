Examples and explanations of how different pipeline frameworks relate to each other. If you are working in the Data Science field you might continuously see the term “data pipeline” in various articles and tutorials. You might have also noticed that the term pipeline can refer to many different things! There are pipelines spanning different parts of your IT stack, pipelines for a specific tool, and pipelines within a specific code library. UbiOps, the company I work for, also offers its own form of pipelines, for instance.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO