Agawam High School awarded grant for manufacturing, IT programs
AGAWAM – Agawam High School was recently awarded $58,188, allowing for the expansion of its existing early career programs in manufacturing and information technology. The grant came from the Baker-Polito Administration, in which they awarded more than $100 million in Skills Capital Grants to 47 high schools, colleges and educational institutions across the state. The latest round of grants totaled more than $9.7 million.www.thereminder.com
