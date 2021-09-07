CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

Agawam High School awarded grant for manufacturing, IT programs

thereminder.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAGAWAM – Agawam High School was recently awarded $58,188, allowing for the expansion of its existing early career programs in manufacturing and information technology. The grant came from the Baker-Polito Administration, in which they awarded more than $100 million in Skills Capital Grants to 47 high schools, colleges and educational institutions across the state. The latest round of grants totaled more than $9.7 million.

www.thereminder.com

