Quimby’s Bookstore Celebrates 30 Years As A Wicker Park Cultural Institution: ‘We’re Still Here. And It’s Kind Of Weird’
WICKER PARK — For local writer Dan Kelly, stumbling upon Quimby’s on Damen Avenue in 1991 was a revelation. The underground bookstore had just opened in Wicker Park, run by then-owner Steven Svymbersky. Kelly had recently started self-publishing his own zines — putting out titles like “Vox Canis” — and was looking for places to sell them. Quimby’s obliged.blockclubchicago.org
