Nicki Minaj rejected feature on Doja Cat's Get Into It (Yuh)

Doja Cat lives in a world filled with flowers, diamonds, and crypto. At least that’s what can be found on the website hosting Planet Doja, which is what the pop star named her just-announced collection of NFTs.
Only a few months removed from the release of her refreshingly weird third album, Doja Cat has revealed the first of three “Planet Doja” drops, which will go live at noon ET on Wednesday via OneOf — the music-centric marketplace for eco-friendly NFTs that Quincy Jones helped launch back in May.
“I don’t know that much about NFTs,” Doja Cat said in a statement. “But what...
