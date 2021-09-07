Expanded roster still stretching Orioles thin

When the Baltimore Orioles visited the Royals after the All-Star break and took two of three, it was the start of a really nice beginning to the second half for a terrible team. On August 2, they won the series opener against the Yankees and had gone 10-6 to start the second half. Then they lost the next day, and the day after that and then 17 consecutive games after that to tie the 2005 Royals with 19 losses in a row. Since starting the second half 10-6, they’ve gone 5-25 and while they’re coming off the high of taking two of three from the Yankees, they remain one of the worst teams around and are in the argument for one of the worst teams of all-time with their record and run differential. They’re also 19-44 at home, which is by far the worst home record in all of baseball.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO