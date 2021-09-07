CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Porsche 992 911 GT3 Review

By Zaid Hamid
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is there the say, there is a new GT3 and it builds on success of the sensational 991 911 GT3. There are few badges that command as much respect as the GT3 moniker and the 992 is even more capable, potent and seductive as any of the six GT3 generations that came before it. The headline of the 992 GT3 is that, for the first time, the GT3 ditches the cheaper and compromised macpherson strut for the 911 RSR derived double wishbone setup that offers higher camber rigidity, among other advantages, and relieves the shock absorbers of disruptive transverse forces. What does this feel like on the street? Initially, quite unnerving, the frontend is so lively, darty and quick to respond that you must actively tell your wrists to chill out and inout far less angle than you would usually do.

