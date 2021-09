VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY. Vermont State Police received a complaint on Aug. 6 of trespassing and vandalism near Lost Nation Road in East Haven. Several game cameras in the area took video and photos of the three male suspects vandalizing the gates of the landowners. One male has been identified, but state police are looking to identify the other two individuals involved. Anyone with information on who these suspects might be is asked to contact Tpr. Hastings at (802) 748-3111.

SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT ・ 8 DAYS AGO