CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Labor Day 2021: Number of travelers reaches pre-pandemic levels, prompting fears of COVID surge

By Denise Dador
ABC7
ABC7
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CaUBu_0boiebd500

At a time when parts of the country are seeing an alarming lack of hospital beds, millions of people traveled and celebrated over this year's Labor Day weekend, and health officials are now bracing for the impact the holiday weekend will have in the weeks to come.

Doctors say travelers on short two-to-three day trips may not know they've been infected until after they return home to their regular activities.

"You can be contagious for even the first few days without symptoms. Once you've caught it, we do worry that people may not realize they've been exposed. They can bring it home to their family, to loved ones and to schoolmates," said Dr. John Rodarte with Huntington Health Physicians.

More than 3.5 million people were screened at U.S. airports between Friday and Saturday which is roughly the same number of people traveling during this time in 2019 before the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8ZQN_0boiebd500

"I am expecting a bump. I'm hoping that we're not going to see a major spike. But, after every single holiday we have seen a bump in infections and hospitalizations and deaths," said Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean at Brown University School of Public Health

And it's not just adults who are being impacted. At the end of August, children accounted for 22% of all COVID-19 infections -- 38,000 more cases than the month before.

"I think the Delta variant being more contagious than previous variants of the coronavirus is kind of a game-changer for pediatrics," said Dr. Michael Chang, a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist with UT Health.

"If we want to protect kids, adults around them should be getting vaccinated. I think we can get kids back to schools safely. We have to monitor that schools don't drive more infections. We need to make sure adults in their lives have the shot," said Jha.

Health officials expect to see bumps in positive cases after holiday vacations. But until we see more people vaccinated, doctors say we may keep finding ourselves in the same place.

"Every time we keep thinking we're getting a handle on it and improving, then there's something else. Life takes hold and people want to be together again. We missed that and I understand that. But, unfortunately we keep going up and down, up and down," said Rodarte.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

113 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Die Of COVID-19; 13,166 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

More than 100 people in Oregon have died of COVID-19 even after being fully vaccinated against the virus, state data showed. At least 113 fully vaccinated Oregonians have died of COVID-19 since January. Of the deaths, at least 63 cases involved people over the age of 80. Twenty-nine cases involved people between the ages of 70 to 79, 15 in people in the 60 to 69 age group, 3 in people ages 50 to 59, and 3 in residents between the ages of 40 to 49.
OREGON STATE
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Chang
The Independent

Four-year-old girl dies of Covid after anti-vaxxer mom contracts virus

A four-year-old girl has become the youngest Covid-19 victim in Texas’s Galveston County since the onset of the pandemic, after several members of her family were infected.Kali Cook died in her sleep at home on 7 September, within hours of showing symptoms of the coronavirus. She was unvaccinated, with children below the age of 12 not yet eligible for inoculation.Her mother Karra Harwood, however, was also not jabbed and described herself as against vaccination. “I was one of the people that was anti, I was against it. Now, I wish I never was,” she told The Daily News.Kali’s death comes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfxrtv.com

CDC changes guidance on getting COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There is updated guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when it comes to getting your COVID-19 vaccination and your flu shot. In the beginning, the CDC asked people to wait at least two weeks between their COVID-19 shot and their flu shot. But now, health experts say it’s okay to get them both at the same time.
CHARLESTON, WV
healththoroughfare.com

Just In: Fauci Drops News About Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccines

The novel coronavirus seems to be here to stay for a while longer. While experts and the general population believed that vaccines and viable treatments would help stop the pandemic, it seems that things are not going that great after all. Another issue worth mentioning about the pandemic and the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia city councilman urges fellow 'hard-headed conservatives' to take vaccine after COVID brush with death

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — After a near-death experience battling COVID-19, a city councilman in Coweta County says he's had a change of heart. Before he contracted the virus, self-proclaimed conservative Grantville councilman Jim Sells said he didn't trust health experts and was skeptical when it came to the vaccine. But then in late July, he tested positive for the virus.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Covid#Pandemic#Dean At#Ut Health
hawaiipublicradio.org

Governor Says Hawaiʻi Vaccination Rate Means No More Full-Scale Shutdowns

Citing the high vaccination rate among Hawaiʻi residents, Gov. David Ige said there would not be another shutdown in the state despite the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. “I can pretty much tell you there won’t be another full-scale shutdown,” Ige told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Monday. Instead, if further...
HONOLULU, HI
Best Life

This Vaccine Protects You Most Against Severe COVID, New CDC Study Says

Over the past few months, there have been a rising number of breakthrough COVID infections reported, from celebrities like Reba McEntire to government officials. While the vast majority of these cases are mild, there is still a small chance that vaccinated individuals can be hospitalized with COVID and even not survive an infection. With breakthrough cases, studies have found that certain factors like age and underlying conditions make you more likely to develop a severe infection, but new research has shown that which vaccine you got could play a role as well.
PHARMACEUTICALS
travelersunited.org

What? You tested positive before your flight back to the U.S.?

To return to the U.S. from an international destination, citizens must do COVID testing within 3 days of their return flight. Unless they’re prepared, if the test is positive, they must endure what could be a more difficult and costly quarantine than necessary at their destination. As a U.S. citizen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC Chicago

The Most Common COVID Symptoms for Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated

While the vast majority of COVID-19 cases resulting in serious illnesses involve unvaccinated people, rising case numbers incited by the quickly-spreading delta variant have elicited concerns among the vaccinated. Health officials assert no vaccine is 100% effective in warding off an infection, but insist the COVID-19 vaccine is successful in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

CDC designates 10 destinations as "very high" travel risks

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday added 10 destinations to its most severe level of travel warning. The health agency designated Afghanistan, Albania, Belize, Grenada, Israel, Lithuania, Mauritius, Serbia, Slovenia and Saint Kitts and Nevis as "Level 4: Very High," urging Americans not to travel to these destinations unless they are fully vaccinated.
TRAVEL
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Contra Costa To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test To Enter Restaurants, Gyms

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Contra Costa County announced a new health order requiring patrons of certain businesses, including restaurants and gyms, to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test starting later this month. The order (.pdf), which goes into effect on September 22, applies to businesses where people remove face coverings to eat or drink indoors, such as restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. It also applies to all indoor fitness facilities, including gyms, yoga and dance studios. Officials also announced all workers in businesses affected by the health order must present proof of vaccination or undergo weekly...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
ABC 33/40 News

Doctors fear COVID cases will increase after Labor Day holiday

As the Labor Day weekend approaches state health leaders fear COVID cases will increase. The delta variant is still spreading and vaccinations aren't where they need to be. "I only see the scenario getting worse and I think the very very unfortunate part of this is everyone can have a role here every Alabamian can have a role in helping us get out of this situation," ADPH deputy health officer Dr. Karen Landers said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Travel Levels at Bismarck Airport At Pre-Pandemic Levels

(Bismarck, ND) -- Officials with Bismarck Airport say travel there has almost reached a pre-pandemic level. The number of travelers in July was nearly 22-thousand, approaching July 2019's record-setting level of nearly 29-thousand passengers. Passenger numbers during the height of the pandemic dropped nearly 51-percent. Officials are hoping the growth...
BISMARCK, ND
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
66K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy