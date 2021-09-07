CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, KY

Old Fashion Trading Days return to Williamsburg this week

By Jarrod Mills
The Times-Tribune
 7 days ago
WILLIAMSBURG - After a one year hiatus brought on by the pandemic, Old Fashion Trading Days are returning to downtown Williamsburg this week.

Sponsored by the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Commission, the 38th annual Old Fashion Trading Days is scheduled to begin this Thursday and end Saturday. Vendor set up and registration for this year’s canning contest is slated to start Wednesday morning.

In year’s past, Old Fashion Trading Days has served as a way for the City of Williamsburg to boost visitors to its downtown area, bringing community members, tourists and guests from neighboring communities. The festival showcases local and regional artists, craftspeople and musicians while increasing exposure for the businesses in downtown Williamsburg.

This year’s event is scheduled to provide everything from canning and crafts to live music, beauty pageants and corn toss tournaments for event goers to enjoy. As in year’s past, this year’s Old Fashion Trading Days will feature two stages providing gospel, bluegrass and country musical entertainment. Williamsburg’s High School band and choir are also scheduled to perform during the event.

In a previous Williamsburg City Council Meeting, former Williamsburg Tourism Director Alvin Sharpe — who has agreed to help the city until it finds Sharpe’s replacement — said the festival would be moved up Main Street towards Maiden Drug. Sharpe also noted vendor booths would be added back to Third Street.

Highlights of the three-day festival include the car show in the Whitley County Judicial Center parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the beauty pageant for participants up to age 18 on Saturday at 10 a.m. and the Sid Strunk Memorial Corn Toss Tournament beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

All entertainment during Old Fashion Trading Days is free.

Thursday's Schedule

The ever-popular canning contest will be back with registration beginning Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Whitley County Extension Office in downtown Williamsburg, across from Williamsburg City Hall.

The canning contest entries will be on display Thursday from 1- 6 p.m. at the Extension Office.

The gospel band Straight Creek will kick off the live entertainment Thursday, performing on stage one beginning at 5 p.m., followed by Immanuel Baptist Church at 6 p.m., Bowling Family at 7 p.m. and Adam Crabb at 8 p.m.

Stage two will feature the bands Black Kettle Swamp at 7 p.m. and Paint Creek at 8 p.m.

Friday’s Schedule

Brought back in 2019, registration for this year’s vegetable show will be held on Friday, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. and the judging beginning at 11 a.m.

The quilt show and canning contest entries will be on display from 1-6 p.m. at the Extension Office.

Williamsburg High School’s choir will start the weekend’s entertainment on stage one beginning at 11 a.m., followed by the high school’s band set to perform at 11:30 a.m.

Stage one will feature an Elvis tribute show by Barry Doug Thompson at noon, followed by Bobby Hamblin & The Lawless at 1:30 p.m. Later that evening, bluegrass music will take over stage one by way of Gene Siler & Brushy Mountain at 4 p.m. The band Tidal Wave will be after them starting at 5 p.m., who will be followed by Virgil Brown at 6 p.m., Chimney Rock Boys at 7 p.m. and Kentucky Just Us at 8 p.m.

Stage two will feature Savanah Faith at 7 p.m. and the band County Wide at 8 p.m.

Saturday's Schedule

The car show will kick off Saturday’s events in the Whitley County Judicial Center from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Registration for the Sid Strunk Memorial Corn Toss Tournament will begin at 10 a.m., with the tournament’s start time scheduled for 11 a.m.

The beauty pageant is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on stage two.

Stage one will feature Pine Mountain Dancers at 10:30 a.m., followed by Leanne Hoffman at 1 p.m. and 3 Years Apart at 2 p.m. The band His Heart will bring gospel music to stage one beginning at 4 p.m. They will be followed by The Believers at 5 p.m., Wilburn and Wilburn at 6 p.m., The Whisnants at 7 p.m. and The Primitives at 8 p.m.

The band Pistol Whip is scheduled to play on stage two at 7 p.m. Saturday evening. The band West Wind Drive will follow them, beginning at 8 p.m.

The Times-Tribune

