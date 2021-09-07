CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigadier Expands Precious Metal Rich Copper Discovery at Picachos

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock chip channel sample at La Gloria mine includes 20.76 g/t gold, 15 g/t silver, 0.54% copper across 0.72 m. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the 'Company' or 'Brigadier') (TSXV: BRG|)(FSE:B7LM|)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce further analytical results from additional trenches across the Colinas copper-silver discovery as well as results from the historic La Gloria Gold Mine at its Picachos gold-silver-copper project Sinaloa, Mexico (the 'Picachos Project', 'Picachos' or the 'Property').

