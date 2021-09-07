Camino Commences Discovery Drilling at the Los Chapitos Copper Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ('Camino' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that core drilling has commenced at the high-grade copper and gold Lidia Zone at its Los Chapitos copper project near the coastal town of Chala in Arequipa Department, Peru ('Los Chapitos'). On August 27, 2021, Camino received the necessary Start of Operations certificate from the Ministry of Energy and Mines in addition to the drilling permit that was received at the beginning of August. Camino is initially focusing its drilling towards new discoveries and is targeting mineralization extensions at the Lidia Zone, 4 km north from previous drill intercepts along a major controlling fault structure. The Lidia Zone is a vein system with rock chip samples of artisanal workings channel samples returning grades up to 9.3 g/t gold (Au) and up to 5.1% copper (Cu) (see news release dated August 10, 2021).