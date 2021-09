In most parts of the world, women’s rights have moved forward over the past 50 years, even if at an incremental pace. And then there’s Afghanistan. Females had been making strides over the past two decades — becoming high-ranking police officers and regional governors, forming cricket teams — in cities like Kabul and Bamiyan. But now, with the Taliban in charge, that’s all gone, as women flee for their lives, hide in their homes or die at the hands of the new government.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO