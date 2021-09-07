The Killers will warm up for Firefly with an intimate gig at Franklin Music Hall

Did you know that Led Zeppelin’s "Stairway to Heaven" was never supposed to be released as a single, which means you may not otherwise hear it on 94.7 WCSX once every 28 minutes? Did you know that Robert Plant was the band’s third choice as singer? Did you know that Plant wrote "Going to California" about Joni Mitchell, with whom he was in love with? Did you know that drummer John Bonham tragically died after drinking what is the equivalent of 40 shots of vodka? OK, OK, last one: did you know that the music of Led Zeppelin takes on a new life when interpreted by an orchestra?

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO