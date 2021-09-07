CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Killers will warm up for Firefly with an intimate gig at Franklin Music Hall

By John Vettese
xpn.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheir new album Pressure Machine is intimate and introspective, so it makes sense that Las Vegas modern rockers The Killers are warming up for Firefly Music Festival by playing a small (for them) show at the Franklin Music Hall. The band just announced today that they will play the Philly...

thekey.xpn.org

Comments / 0

Related
MetroTimes

The music of Led Zeppelin will get the symphony treatment at Detroit's Music Hall

Did you know that Led Zeppelin’s "Stairway to Heaven" was never supposed to be released as a single, which means you may not otherwise hear it on 94.7 WCSX once every 28 minutes? Did you know that Robert Plant was the band’s third choice as singer? Did you know that Plant wrote "Going to California" about Joni Mitchell, with whom he was in love with? Did you know that drummer John Bonham tragically died after drinking what is the equivalent of 40 shots of vodka? OK, OK, last one: did you know that the music of Led Zeppelin takes on a new life when interpreted by an orchestra?
DETROIT, MI
94.5 PST

Win VIP Passes to the Firefly Music Festival All Weekend on 94.5 PST

94.5 PST wants to send you the Firefly Music Festival as a VIP… for free. We’re excited to welcome back the Firefly Music Festival… featuring Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Megan the Stallion, and many more of your favorite PST artists. Wanna get UP CLOSE for these epic performances in the exclusive...
MUSIC
365thingsinhouston.com

Glass Animals in Concert at White Oak Music Hall

The British indie rock band finally returns to touring, bringing the songs off their latest album from the summer of 2020, Dreamland, to the lawn at White Oak. Tickets are $45.50 in advance, with VIP packages available, but you may find better or cheaper seats using the TicketNetwork online marketplace. Proof of vaccine or negative COVID test is required for entry. Order tickets or learn more.
WHITE OAK, TX
Washington Square News

Blu DeTiger excels at Music Hall of Williamsburg

“Blu, Blu, Blu, Blu, Blu!” the crowd chants, eager for the blue-bass-toting musician to hop onstage. Their wish will soon be granted, as blue lasers flicker across the room and her band runs to their instruments. Dazzling in a silver-sequined bodysuit, Blu DeTiger follows them onstage with an enthusiasm that few performers match.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
xpn.org

Your XPoNential Music Festival 2021 set times are here.

We’re nine days and counting away from the in-person return of the XPoNential Music Festival, which brings Dawes, Strand of Oaks, Ani DiFranco, Los Lobos, Adia Victoria and more to the Camden waterfront. Today, we’re happy to share set times so you can plan your XPNFest experience, whether you’re joining us in person, listening on the air, or watching the video webcast on NPR Music Live Sessions.
MUSIC
xpn.org

Elison Jackson wanders around a cosmic town in new “Trashman” video

Elison Jackson makes a small town seem surreal in the psychedelic-inspired video for “Trashman.” The song is one of seven from their debut album, Good Deeds, which was released on August 13 via Free Bird Records. The band, which features Philly’s Sam Perduta on lead vocals, had the album recorded and mixed at Uniform Recordings by Jeff Ziegler.
MUSIC
xpn.org

WXPN ANNOUNCES PERFORMANCE TIMES FOR ITS 2021 XPONENTIAL MUSIC FESTIVAL PRESENTED BY SUBARU SEPT. 17, 18 & 19 ON THE CAMDEN, NJ WATERFRONT

PHILADELPHIA (SEPTEMBER 8, 2021): The performance times for artists who will perform at the 2021 XPoNential Music Festival presented by Subaru taking place Friday, September 17 through Sunday, September 19 were announced today by member-supported, non-commercial Philadelphia radio station WXPN 88.5 FM, which produces the annual three-day outdoor music festival.
CAMDEN, NJ
mandolin.com

Mandolin to Exclusively Livestream 2021 Firefly Music Festival

Firefly, The Dover, DE based festival, promoted by AEG Presents, is teaming up with Mandolin, the music industry’s leading digital fan engagement platform, to exclusively live stream this year’s line-up on the platform for free to all fans. As the festival’s official live streaming partner, current Mandolin users get instant access to the show, but new fans can tune in for free by creating a Mandolin account.
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franklin Music Hall#Firefly Music Festival#Warming Up#The Killers#Pressure Machine
xpn.org

Inside the warped reality of Philly’s They Are Gutting A Body of Water

Cryptic lyrics, shadowy shoegaze, and a crushing sadness are elements of They Are Gutting A Body Of Water, the fascinating project of Philly songwriter Douglas Dulgarian. Still, this ambiguity only adds to the band’s allure. “I’m big on things being really strange and mysterious to the point where it doesn’t...
MUSIC
xpn.org

PRESS PLAY: 8 New Albums out September 10th!

Whether or not you’re ready for knit sweaters and pumpkin carving, there’s no denying the bountiful cornucopia of new albums out this week. Kacey Musgraves leads the way with her multimedia event, star-crossed. The highly anticipated follow-up to Golden Hour is not-so-secretly inspired by the last few years of the singer’s personal life; ups and downs and all. After a few years going solo, Erika Wennerstrom reunites with Heartless Bastards for the sharp and glossy A Beautiful Life. The thirteenth album from acclaimed Minnesota duo Low, Hey What is a towering achievement in sculpted sound and inventive song structures. Los Angeles rocker Colleen Green shows off her effortlessly aloof songwriting on the aptly titled Cool.
MUSIC
xpn.org

XPN Artist to Watch Arlo Parks wins The Mercury Prize 2021

On September 9th, 21-year-old singer-songwriter Arlo Parks won the Hyundai Mercury Prize for her 2021 full length album, Collapsed in Sunbeams. The prize, which recognizes the best British album of the year, was awarded to Parks at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London. Records by Sault, Wolf Alice, Mogwi, Floating Points and Pharoah Sanders, Nubya, Garcia Berwyn, and Mogwi were also nominated.
CELEBRITIES
xpn.org

Lakou Mizik out, Cimafunk and Snacktime in at XPoNential Music Festival

While we were excited to have Lakou Mizik on this year’s lineup, sadly, they had to cancel their appearance due to travel issues from Haiti. However, the band Cimafunk, an Afro Cuban funk band from Pinar del Río, is stepping in for their time slot. We’re happy to have them join us for the festival!
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
xpn.org

12 concerts (and one festival) to see this week including Julien Baker, Jason Isbell, KeiyaA, Hop Along, and XPNFest

It’s a new week and a new roundup of concerts — including one major, major concert we hope to see you at on the Camden Waterfront between Friday and Sunday!. Obviously we’re talking about the 2021 XPoNential Music Festival, WXPN’s exciting return to in-person live events, and this year brings a roundup filled with perennial favorites like singer-songwriter Ani Di Franco, introspective rockers Strand of Oaks, and storytelling troubadours Dawes, as well as newer names like blues ripper Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and folk rocker Adia Victoria. The local music community is also represented through modern rock Americana act Stella Ruze, electropop jammers Great Time, and an opening night doubleheader of funk with Wilmington’s Hoochi Coochi and Philly’s Arthur Thomas and the Funkitorum. It’s going to be a solid weekend, tickets are still available, and you can find out more at XPNFest.org.
ENTERTAINMENT
Minneapolis Star Tribune

A pop star for pandemic times, Phoebe Bridgers draws passionate crowd in Minneapolis

"It's like a Jonas Brothers concert, but indie rock," Phoebe Bridgers joked, pausing between songs to revel in yet another wave of passionate screams from her audience. For Bridgers, 27, her long-awaited fall tour is confirmation that her 2020 album "Punisher" and its multiple Grammy nominations have transformed her from an indie darling to a fledgling pop star, complete with adoring teenage fans who began lining up at Minneapolis' Surly Festival Field at 5 a.m. Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
xpn.org

#XPNFest Guide: The 2021 XPoNential Music Festival is poised to bring a wonderful weekend of live music the Camden Waterfront

It’s been a long winding road since Wiggins Park and BB&T Pavilion were last packed with fans and artists enjoying the very best weekend of the year. I won’t belabor the point, because you know the gruesome details, but let’s just say we as the Philadelphia music community could really use a weekend full of nothing but music, friends, and celebration.
MUSIC
thepostathens.com

Pondering with Patterson: The magic of concert returns

In 2020, many events set to take place were postponed or cancelled altogether to ensure safety and overall feasibility. Anniversaries or commemorations factored around dates would be recelebrated, which can certainly be unfortunate in terms of sentimentality, but lucky in general for those events able to be rescheduled. Concerts fell victim to this event grouping, such as Alanis Morisette’s Jagged Little Pill 25 Year Anniversary Tour, initially set to kick off in June 2020 in Portland, Oregon.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Watch: FOO FIGHTERS Perform Medley at MTV Video Music Awards

Dear God, it finally happened – MTV actually featured some rock bands during this year's Video Music Awards. Metal, not so much – but at least some rock got on. I guess Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker are partially to thank for bringing rock back into the mainstream conversation, but I also feel like artists like Olivia Rodrigo have helped as well.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

17 New Songs Out Today

JAMES BLAKE - FAMOUS LAST WORDS. James Blake has shared a third song off his upcoming Friends That Break Your Heart (which was supposed to be out last week but has been delayed to 10/8 due to Covid-related production delays). "Famous Last Words" features gentle, pizzicato-like synths and Blake's emotive vocals.
MUSIC
Third Coast Review

Pitchfork Music Festival 2021: Day 2 in Review

Day two of Pitchfork Music Festival started off as a slightly warm day before turning refreshingly cool by late afternoon. The genuinely pleasant day with a stellar lineup had pretty much everyone wondering “Why isn’t the festival always in September?” And quite honestly, aside from September being stacked with festivals on a normal year, it’s not a bad idea…
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy