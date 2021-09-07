CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVS Motor appoints ETG Logistics as new distributor

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohannesburg [South Africa], Sep 7 (ANI): TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced its new distribution partnership with ETG Logistics (ETGL) in South Africa. ETGL will operate 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company in South Africa as part of this partnership. The company will also support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management including the assembly set-up and training centre in Johannesburg.

Related
martechseries.com

Mobile Marketing Platform Upstream ‘Dials Up’ Growth Strategy with HSBC UK Funding

International mobile marketing automation and customer engagement leader, Upstream, is set to further accelerate its expansion plans after securing an €8m funding package from HSBC UK. Enabling mobile customer engagement and acquisitions via technology and data, at a time when digitally connecting with customers is more important than ever, Upstream...
TECHNOLOGY
Birmingham Star

TVS Motor Company launches the new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, introduced its new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (single-channel ABS) motorcycle with innovative segment-first features in Nepal today. The motorcycle stands tall to its promise of delivering cutting edge technology, using years...
CARS
irei.com

Savills IM report pinpoints new opportunities in European industrial and logistics sector

So-called big-box mainstream logistics assets continue to display strong fundamentals, but with pricing pressures driving down yields and new themes emerging, other industrial subsectors now offer alternative opportunities to investors, according to a new report by Savills Investment Management, an international real estate investment manager. The report, titled Thinking outside...
RETAIL
Birmingham Star

TVS Motor Company expands its presence in South Africa

Johannesburg [South Africa]/New Delhi (Delhi) [India], September 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, today announced their new distribution partnership with ETG Logistics (ETGL). TVS Motor Company ranks amongst the top five two-wheeler companies in the world with a presence in over 70 countries across...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Xiaomi motors into EV with new business unit

Rising Chinese technology star Xiaomi has now officially entered the automotive business after it completed the business registration of Xiaomi EV with registered capital of 10 billion yuan (US$1.55 billion). Xiaomi described the move as a milestone in its push into the smart electric vehicle (EV) market and said the...
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

SAYA gold avenue opens delivery

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Undeterred by the pandemic, SAYA Homes, a prominent developer in Delhi-NCR region, has commenced delivery of its 44 storeyed project named "SAYA Gold Avenue" in Indirapuram. Situated in the heart of fully developed Indirapuram, the project is located at an easy access from New...
WORLD
Las Vegas Herald

Organized Retail Market - Remain Positive On Improving Demand Outlook: Apple,Alibaba,Amazon,eBay,Flipkart(Walmart)

Global Organized Retail Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Organized Retail market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Organized Retail market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
breakingtravelnews.com

New senior appointment for the Peninsula London

The Peninsula London has appointed Susan Wheatley to the role of director of sales and marketing at the property. With almost 30 years of international luxury hospitality experience, she has forged her career in the commercial divisions of some of the great hotels of the world, including Burj Al Arab and Raffles Dubai and Grosvenor House, London.
ECONOMY
POLITICO

‘Humanity is doomed’

“HUMANITY IS DOOMED” — Climate change is taking a toll on the mental health of teenagers and young adults in a way that could be broadly damaging to society and even democratic institutions. That’s among the findings in a first-of-its-kind survey of people aged 16 to 25 conducted by researchers...
MENTAL HEALTH
Birmingham Star

Amid rising Chinese threats, Taiwan launches campaign for U

New York [US], September 15 (ANI): The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York has launched an international campaign promoting Taiwan's bid to participate in the activities, mechanisms and meetings of the UN as a key partner in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, a media report said on Wednesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
Las Vegas Herald

Country Intelligence Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening | Mada, CITRA, FASTtelco, Zain Kuwait, Ooredoo Kuwait

Global Country Intelligence Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Country Intelligence market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Country Intelligence market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Birmingham Star

Final bids for Air India disinvestment today

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): The government has initiated the process of financial bids for the debt-laden national carrier Air India (AI) on Wednesday as Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made it clear that September 15 date for the process is fixed and will not change. After failing...
ECONOMY
Birmingham Star

Investment opportunities in China can't be ignored: Fortune magazine

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- China and Singapore can't be neglected in terms of investment, reported Fortune magazine, citing Ray Dalio, founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates. "It's a part of the world that one can't neglect and not only because of the opportunities it provides but you lose the...
MARKETS
Birmingham Star

'Quad has large and substantive agenda'

By Naveen KapoorNew Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Ahead of a maiden in-person meeting called by US president Joe Biden in Washington later this month, India said Quad should not be perceived as a grouping with limited agenda as it has a broad and substantive agenda. Speaking to US-based academician...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Market exchange rates in China -- Sept. 15

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Wednesday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:. Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan. U.S. dollar 100 644.92. Euro 100 761.06. Japanese yen...
MARKETS
UPI News

CDC designates 10 destinations as "very high" travel risks

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday added 10 destinations to its most severe level of travel warning. The health agency designated Afghanistan, Albania, Belize, Grenada, Israel, Lithuania, Mauritius, Serbia, Slovenia and Saint Kitts and Nevis as "Level 4: Very High," urging Americans not to travel to these destinations unless they are fully vaccinated.
TRAVEL
T3.com

OLED TVs could be 25% brighter thanks to new construction method

OLED TVs offer incredible contrast thanks to their ability to dim individual pixels all the way to black, but their maximum brightness is much more limited than what you can get from LED TVs, which has always been something of a frustration if you need to view in daylight, or just want HDR to be as dazzling as possible.
ELECTRONICS
Birmingham Star

HKSAR gov't welcomes launch of Southbound Trading under Bond Connect

HONG KONG, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Wednesday welcomed a joint announcement issued by the People's Bank of China and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority that Southbound Trading under Bond Connect will be launched on Sept. 24. Southbound Trading will allow mainland...
MARKETS
Birmingham Star

JGU signs MOU with International Committee of Red Cross

Sonipat (Haryana), September 15 (ANI/OP Jindal University): OP Jindal Global University announces a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Regional Delegation in New Delhi to build awareness and develop new academic programmes in Humanitarian Action and International Humanitarian Law (IHL). This MoU will...
ADVOCACY

