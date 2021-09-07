My latest handbag crush…GiGi New York

Well hello there. Did you have a lovely LDW? We sure did. Lots of lunch dates, a little wine, pool time and just relaxing. In fact, I’m having a hard time getting back into the swing of things. Today I want to feature a brand that I have loved for a long time. I originally discovered GiGi New York back in 2014 on a trip to New York and I fell in love! GiGi New York offers a variety of high-quality leather handbags and accessories that will add luxury to any look. Each piece can be personalized, so they not only make great everyday pieces, but also great gifts. Let’s take a closer look!