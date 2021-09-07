Canon enters photon-counting CT partnerships in Japan
Canon Medical Systems has teamed up with the National Cancer Center Japan and EAST Hospital in Kashiwa to further research on the use of photon-counting CT (PCCT). PCCT is an advanced diagnostic imaging technique designed to identify multiple material components by measuring X-ray photons at different energy levels. Doing so enables it to enhance image resolution and quality, while reducing dose exposure compared to conventional CT.www.dotmed.com
