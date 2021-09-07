Report: The European Clubs Interested in Signing Antonio Rudiger Revealed

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is attracting attention from several clubs across Europe as his contract expires next summer, according to reports.

Rudiger is 'no closer' to signing a new deal at the club and would be free to talk to foreign sides in the winter transfer window.

As per 90min, several European clubs are looking at Rudiger and could make a move for the defender in January.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The report lists Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain as serious contenders for the German, as the club have utilisted the free agent market over the past summer. The French club signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnaruma on free transfers this summer.

Spanish rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are also interested in acquiring Rudiger for free next summer and could battle for his signature on a free transfer.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich could look to bring the 28-year-old back to Germany after departing Stuttgart to sign for Chelsea under Antonio Conte.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Serie A side Juventus are 'keeping tabs' on the situation and could make a move for the defender if he chooses to depart Chelsea after his contract.

Chelsea's Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur have previously been lined with the defender and remain admires of Rudiger. The club tried to sign Rudiger under Frank Lampard but failed in their bid.

The Blues will be hoping that they can reach an agreement with Rudiger, who is a key part of Tuchel's defence.

