Cover picture for the articleA safe and healthy school community is our priority. Students and families, please continue to self monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 at home. If a student is not feeling well, they should not come to school. Staying home when sick is essential to keep infections out of schools and prevent spread to others. If someone in your home is showing symptoms or being tested for COVID, please keep your student home. Please communicate with our principal or school nurse when your student is out of school for COVID related reasons.

Montgomery Advertiser

'Community spread': COVID numbers a concern at Billingsley School

PRATTVILLE — Autauga schools officials are watching the COVID positive numbers for Billingsley School and don't like what they see. The K-12 school has an enrollment of about 525 and is in the northwest corner of the county, about 25 miles from Prattville. On Wednesday, the school reported 41 cases, with 32 being students.
PRATTVILLE, AL
Healthline

Even If It’s Not COVID-19, Don’t Send Your Child to School If They’re Sick

Experts are urging parents not to send children to school if they’re sick, even their illness isn’t COVID-19. They note that children can spread diseases quickly, and schools are prime locations for illnesses to thrive. Experts say a child should stay home from school for a minimum of 24 hours...
Peoria Journal Star

RSV season 2021: Symptoms in adults and babies, and how to treat the virus

PEORIA — RSV and COVID-19 are sending children to the hospital in Illinois right now. What are the differences between the illnesses, and how do parents know when it’s time to get help?. Dr. Teresa Riech, medical director of the pediatric emergency department at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois, provides...
PEORIA, IL
Wicked Local

Healthy Students-Healthy Saugus program resumes for school year

Healthy Students-Healthy Saugus (HS2) is a non-profit group of volunteers that are helping to offset food insecurity in households. HS2 provides students/families that enroll in the program a weekend supply of nutritious food when school lunches and breakfasts are unavailable to them on weekends. How HS2 can help you:. HS2...
Gazette

GUEST COLUMN: Masks are key to keeping kids healthy and in school

In addition to my role as chief medical officer, I am also a pediatric emergency medicine physician and father of three. Throughout this pandemic, I have gone to work trusting in our policies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep me safe from COVID-19. I was fortunate to be one of the first in line to receive the vaccine. We have been lucky that COVID has impacted children less, but I’ve seen firsthand the hardships this pandemic has wrought on kids. I’ve treated toddlers sick with complications of COVID-19 and talked with adolescents who were suicidal after a year of social isolation.
KevinMD.com

Clearing the air our kids share: a prescription for healthy schools

As a pulmonary and critical care doctor and the mother of three children too young to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, life has been harrowing. At the beginning of the summer, however, I was beginning to breathe a sigh of relief. My children had been in school last spring, and by the heroic efforts of their amazing teachers and staff, completed the school year free of sickness or quarantine from COVID-19. They wore masks like champions, ate lunch outdoors, were broken into smaller cohorts, and even treated us to a socially distanced outdoor play at the end of the year, with the parents masked and distanced on the sidewalk, and our highly spirited kiddos singing valiantly through their masks into the sunshine. It was definitely a glimmer of hope.
ktoo.org

COVID-19 in the classroom: How are Juneau’s schools keeping students healthy?

It’s been just over three weeks since students returned to Juneau’s classrooms and so far, school case numbers seem to be reflecting the rates of the city as a whole. “Our most frequent cases are at elementary where kids can’t be vaccinated yet,” said Juneau School District superintendent Bridget Weiss. “Our response is most of the time to quarantine a classroom.”
WIVB

Backpacks given away at Westminster Community Charter School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Promise Neighborhood is helping kids get ready to head back to the classroom. The organization teamed up with number of local companies for a backpack giveaway at Westminster Community Charter School on Saturday. They were filled to the brim with everything kids need for the...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

LGTBQ+ community calls for change in Archdiocese school policies

SAN ANTONIO — Gabi Antuna went to the University of Texas at Austin with the idea of studying pre-med. Then, one of her friends took her under her wing and guided Antuna out of the pre-med route to find her true calling — public health. “I actually plan on doing...
WANE-TV

Smith-Green Community Schools to temporarily require masks

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – During Thursday night’s school board meeting, Smith-Green Community Schools board unanimously voted to require masks. The 5:0 vote requires masks for students, staff and faculty until the county moves to yellow or blue for two consecutive weeks. This announcement comes days after the school moved...
KFYR-TV

Healthy eating important to remember as kids head back to school

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As kids get back into the classroom across North Dakota, health experts encourage parents and students alike to stay vigilant in crafting a healthy, balanced diet. Bismarck High freshman Lizzy Kerzman says her nutritional habits change during the school year. “I personally think I eat healthier...
eastcountymagazine.org

ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: SEPTEMBER IS SUICIDE PREVENTION AWARENESS MONTH

September 1, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. It’s not easy to talk about suicide. It’s often considered a taboo subject and frequently ignored. But according to the latest statistics from the National Institute of Mental Health, it is the second leading cause of death in the United States for those under 35 and in the top 10 causes of death for those over 35. Each of us can play a role in preventing deaths by suicide beyond simply raising awareness of the topic. One easy way is to complete an 8 hour course to become a Mental Health First Aid responder.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
cbslocal.com

How To Help Kids Have A Healthy Transition Back To School

Over the next few weeks, kids in our area will return to the classroom, many for the first time since the pandemic began. Many could be feeling anxious, but there are ways to help your child have a healthy transition back to school; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
KIDS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WISH-TV

Indianapolis Moms: Keeping children healthy during school year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Keeping your children healthy during the school year is a big priority. Kait Baumgartner, an Indianapolis Moms contributor, was on Daybreak Wednesday. She discussed ways to manage to do manage the cold and flu season with children. Some of her advice included knowing what signs and symptoms...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH

