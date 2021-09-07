Healthy School Community

As a pulmonary and critical care doctor and the mother of three children too young to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, life has been harrowing. At the beginning of the summer, however, I was beginning to breathe a sigh of relief. My children had been in school last spring, and by the heroic efforts of their amazing teachers and staff, completed the school year free of sickness or quarantine from COVID-19. They wore masks like champions, ate lunch outdoors, were broken into smaller cohorts, and even treated us to a socially distanced outdoor play at the end of the year, with the parents masked and distanced on the sidewalk, and our highly spirited kiddos singing valiantly through their masks into the sunshine. It was definitely a glimmer of hope.

