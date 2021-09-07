Healthy School Community
A safe and healthy school community is our priority. Students and families, please continue to self monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 at home. If a student is not feeling well, they should not come to school. Staying home when sick is essential to keep infections out of schools and prevent spread to others. If someone in your home is showing symptoms or being tested for COVID, please keep your student home. Please communicate with our principal or school nurse when your student is out of school for COVID related reasons.bcmc.buncombeschools.org
