What will it take to realise the software-defined car?

"Hey, Bumblebee, can you take me to the airport, then pick me up in a few days if you're not too busy fighting the Decepticons?" Imagine owning your own Transformers-like vehicle that could self-navigate with no conditions, park itself, or even drive you places while you read or sleep. That's the ultimate goal of autonomous vehicles (minus the quirky personalities and shape-shifting of Transformers, of course). Needless to say, the current technology isn't there yet. The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) has classified six levels of automation. Level 0, Level 1, and Level 2 systems require a human to be actively driving and monitoring the vehicle and driving environment; think lane keep assist or active cruise control. But Level 3, Level 4, and Level 5 are where automated systems start to take control and when "self-driving" enters the picture.

