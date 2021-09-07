What will it take to realise the software-defined car?
The software-defined vehicle has become a buzzword in today’s industry and a monumental challenge for incumbent automakers. The features and functions of vehicles are increasingly enabled through software, moving the average new car from a predominately static, hardware-based machine to an evolving software-centric electronic device. SBD Automotive, a CASE (connected, autonomous, shared and electronic) technology and security consultant to the automotive industry, dubs this the journey from Vehicle 1.0 to Vehicle 4.0.www.automotiveworld.com
