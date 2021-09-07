Finally! A DIY-Friendly Way to Paint a Door Like a Pro

15/09/2021 - On the occasion of Milan Design Week 2021, in the renovated Flagship Store in Corso Monforte, Luceplan has chosen to present its latest products, developed over the last two years, in its Flagship Store in Corso Monforte, a store specially renovated for the occasion. There are five new product ranges: Levante by Marco Spatti, Koinè by Mandalaki Studio, Doi by Meneghello Paolelli Associati, Malamata by Studio Shulab and Zile by Archirivolto Design. The display also includes the collections of outdoor lamps, launched online last spring: Flia by Alessandro Zambelli, Fienile Outdoor by Daniel Rybakken, Nui and Nui Mini by Meneghello Paolelli Associati.
