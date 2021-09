Forests are teeming with all kinds of creatures, but there’s one animal that you would never expect to see there—a kitten. When a woman named Céline and her husband, Daniel, were cycling through the countryside of central Brittany, France, they noticed a tiny kitten all alone, distressed, and hungry. They stopped to make sure she was okay, but little did they know, the stray cat would soon become a part of their family.

