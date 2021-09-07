CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Wedding Season… In A Pandemic

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWedding venues are completely booked for the next three years, planners aren’t taking on any new couples, and caterers are running short of appetizers in high demand. It’s wedding season… during a pandemic. Many couples set their eyes on 2021 to host their big day with hopes of a semi-normal...

pymnts

Summer May Be Ending, But Wedding Season Is Still Booming

Wedding bells are expected to continue ringing loud and clear over the coming months despite stagnating vaccination rates and continued spread of COVID-19, as couples who postponed their nuptials forge ahead with rescheduled (or, in some cases, re-rescheduled) plans. Vishal Joshi, co-founder and CEO of wedding planning startup Joy, told...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Ukiah Daily Journal

How’s the market? Preparing to host a wedding

When my son and future daughter-in-law asked to use my home as their wedding venue, I was thrilled. COVID has delayed a lot of celebrations and I, for one, am ready to celebrate again (safely outdoors with plenty of vaccinated guests, of course). As the planning began, I realized how similar preparing a home for a wedding is to selling one. In both instances, you want the home to feel spacious and look beautiful.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Whittier Daily News

Going to a wedding? Newlyweds will take cash, the new pandemic king

After the first year of the pandemic put many nuptials on ice, Americans started getting married with a vengeance when summer arrived. Even now, couples are still rushing to tie the knot — albeit with additional precautions given the latest infection wave. Were it any other time, this matrimonial flood...
RELATIONSHIPS
96.7 KISS FM

Planning A Wedding? Here Are A Few Of Bozeman’s Favorites

The fun of getting engaged, finding your life partner, and taking the next step in life. Now it is time to decide where you are going to hold the reception, dinner, and night full of memories. I came from a town that didn't have very many options, and by very many, if it was not a church there were maybe two options. Bozeman has a lot of options! Way to go Bozeman! Here are just a few that cover all the basics!
BOZEMAN, MT
KPCW

Whatever Happened To ... Pandemic Wedding Plans Of A Malawian And A Nederlander?

On March 16, 2020, Patrick Phiri arrived in the small Dutch village of Middelstum (population 2,419) in the far north of the Netherlands. Patrick had traveled from Malawi to spend three weeks with his fiancée, Fiona, whom he'd met when they were both working for Heifer International, a nonprofit group that supports agricultural projects. He wanted to ask her parents for permission to marry their daughter. They agreed and welcomed him with open arms. A week later Patrick popped the question and Fiona said yes. Then, pandemic travel bans hit, and Patrick's three-week visit ended up lasting seven and a half months. On Nov. 3, 2020, he returned to Malawi without his Fiona. "Leaving Middelstum was bittersweet for me," he says. "But I had to go back. There was so much I needed to attend to." To catch up with the couple, we visited Fiona at her home where we joined by Patrick (via WhatsApp).
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
betches.com

Unsolicited Advice From The Single Girl At Your Wedding

If you’ve spent any time on social media over the past few weeks, you have probably noticed that wedding season is back with a vengeance, because apparently every postponed wedding from last year is taking place right the fuck now. Which is… fine, it’s fine. I mean covid rates are on the rise, the Delta variant is all “aww you’re vaccinated that’s cute, lol”, and I remain aggressively single. But yea, it’s fine. I’m so excited for all of the happy couples that have been waiting for over a year for their special day. I’ve been waiting for 30+ years and still have at least a few to go but yes, this is so exciting for you—love wins!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
DOT med

Five Minutes in Healthcare - Colm and Marissa's wedding

I had the pleasure of attending Colm Ford and Marissa Fuller's wedding over the weekend. Many of you know Colm through your interactions with DOTmed. He is a great guy and has been a valuable part of our team for many years. My wife Barbara and I were happy to...
CHARLESTON, SC
ruffledblog.com

Texas Wildflower Wedding With Deep Garden Roots

The Texas wildflower vibes are strong with Stephanie and Eric’s late summer wedding planned by Kirstin Rose Events. Petal-clad prints festoon every paper detail, bridesmaid dress and monogrammed cookie favor in sight, and floral designer Branching Out Events met all of the above with the real thing (and on full blast too). The ceremony was held inside a rustic chic chapel, where the bride’s cap sleeve lace wedding dress with a sophisticated high neck had us remembering why this Grace Kelly ‘esque’ fashion sense will never go out of style. Perez Photography captured every winning moment from smile-filled start to wildflower adorned table finish, and we are simply bursting to share their story with you today. So without further ado, let’s dive into S+E’s beautiful Texas shindig!
TEXAS STATE
TVLine

First Good Doctor Season 5 Promo Teases Shaun and Lea's Wedding — Plus, First Engagement Party Photos

The Good Doctor is cordially inviting you to the wedding event of the season — and TVLine has your exclusive first look. The first Season 5 promo, which you can watch above, focuses primarily on Shaun and Lea’s impending nuptials. Prior to the ceremony, we see Dr. Murphy deep in surgery with Lim and Park… and deep in conversation about the big day. The chief warns Shaun that “planning a wedding is a big undertaking,” but the resident isn’t fazed. “All that matters to me is marrying Lea,” he says.
TV SERIES
Hollywood Life

Drew Barrymore’s Daughters Are The Cutest Flower Girls In Rare Photos At Their Dad’s Wedding

When Drew Barrymore’s ex-husband, Will Kopelman, tied the knot with Alexandra Michler, he had help from two special guests: his and Drew’s daughters, Olive and Frankie!. Will Kopelman is a happily married man again! The former husband of Drew Barrymore wed Vogue director Alexandra Michler in a scenic, picturesque ceremony in Massachusetts on Saturday (Aug. 28). The two exchanged vows at the Sankaty Head Beach Club, per Daily Mail, near the edge of Nantucket Island. Helping Will, 42, and Alexandra, 33, in their special day were two extra special flower girls: Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6, Drew and Will’s daughters. The two little girls looked adorable in their flower girl dresses, and they posed alongside family members in photos shared by Will’s sister, Jill Kargman. (CLICK HERE TO SEE).
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon stuns in dreamy beach photo on last day of vacation

Reese Witherspoon marked her last day of the summer holidays by posting an envy-inducing picture of herself on Instagram. The actress shared a stunning photo showing her in a wrap dress by her brand Draper James, flat sandals, and sunglasses as she sipped a cocktail whilst sat in a sofa chair just by the ocean.
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

Supermodel Jasmine Tookes Looked Like an Actual Princess in Her Wedding Dress

If you didn't know who Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Borrero were and saw pictures from their wedding over the weekend, you'd think they were actually royalty. But Tookes is a supermodel, and Borrero is an executive at Snapchat and the son of the new vice president of Ecuador. We think it's safe to say that her engagement ring was a good indicator that their wedding was going to be lavish.
CELEBRITIES

