Lovers Of The Red Sky Episode 4 RELEASE DATE and TIME, PREVIEW

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. Lovers of the Red Sky has continued taking over the Monday and Tuesday evening time slots with a tight match with the KBS series Police University. Both with interesting storylines, Lovers of the Red Sky tackles a historical plot that piqued interest from many viewers.

