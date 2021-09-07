255-Pound Punter Pressley Harvin III Looked To ‘Fly Under The Radar’ During Rookie Offseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers had five players who were rookie or first-year late-round draft picks or undrafted free agents who made the 53-man roster this year, including first-year college free agents Christian Kuntz and Jamir Jones. They also has three late-round rookie draft picks, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Tre Norwood, and Pressley Harvin III, make the team, with only sixth-rounder Quincy Roche failing to make the cut.steelersdepot.com
Comments / 0