September 7: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleON THIS DAY IN 1926, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Freaks of the Storm: A geyser shot high into the air for more than three hours when flood pressure caused a water main to explode on 4th ave. near 65th st. … The force of the downpour dug wooden paving blocks out of the roadway of the bridge over Brighton subway and at Beverly rd. Similar blocks were torn away at Cortelyou rd. and E. 18th st. … Prospect Park Lake overflowed for the first time in the city’s history and sluice gates had to be opened … Young men ‘shot rapids’ in a canoe at Newkirk ave. and E. 19th st. … A swollen creek swept a sedan motorcar from the bridge near Somerville, N.J. Three passengers took refuge on the roof of the car and were marooned for an hour … Coney taxi drivers and operators of sightseeing buses played pirate until their vehicles were stalled by the rising waters. Short drives were refused … Women caught by the storm at Coney waded through the streets in bare feet rather than ruin holiday slippers … A Nostrand ave. druggist’s cellar was filled with 10 feet of water which seeped into the store proper. The druggist sought aid of city pumps early last evening and got it at 10:30 this morning.”

