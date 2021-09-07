AWS exec Peder Ulander joins MongoDB as chief marketing officer

SEASONED LIFE SCIENCE EXECUTIVE WILL DRIVE DISCOVERY'S EXISTING AND NEW REVENUE OPPORTUNITIES IN NEWLY CREATED LEADERSHIP ROLE. HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery), the Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists™, announced today that Mike Musgnug has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer reporting to Chief Executive Officer Glenn Bilawsky. In this new role, Musgnug will lead the strategic and tactical planning to accelerate Discovery's top-line growth by increasing the market uptake of its products and services, while identifying and developing new geographic, product, and service lines. He also will lead the design and implementation of the company's sales, marketing and advertising strategies, organizational structures, and resource plans. Additionally, he will advise on the company's global acquisition, distribution, and corporate development strategy.
Comments / 0