AWS exec Peder Ulander joins MongoDB as chief marketing officer

By Joe Williams
protocol.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer AWS executive Peder Ulander is joining MongoDB as its chief marketing officer, the database company plans to announce Tuesday. At AWS, Ulander served as the head of enterprise and developer marketing. But while MongoDB competes directly with his former employer in some areas, Ulander said the more relevant competition is with Oracle and Microsoft.

