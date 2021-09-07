SC Now 15-1 With Pair Of Wins Over Weekend, Travel To Centralia Today

The SC Falcons are 15-1 after a pair of wins over the Holiday Weekend. On Saturday, the Falcons beat Mulberry Grove 12-0. Luke Shumate threw the perfect game striking out 9 and not walking anyone. At the plate, Chase Guerrettaz doubled, tripled and drove in 4 runs. Shumate added a 2-3 day with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored. Also driving in runs for the Falcons were Trevan Sidwell, Hudson Moore and Ryker Dodson.