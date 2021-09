Are you planning on traveling to the United States anytime soon? Whether you're a tourist, student, or on a business trip, one thing that can make your trip super convenient is getting a personal U.S. mobile number. While your local provider offers roaming access, this may not be the best option considering the international charges and possible hidden fees. There are definitely more benefits to getting a personal U.S. number, like access to wider signal coverage and cheaper rates for calls and text messages.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO