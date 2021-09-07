CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

How Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Is Treated

By Pamela Assid, DNP, RN
verywellhealth.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) develops because the macula, the central portion of the retina, becomes thinner and tiny clumps of protein, called drusen, grow as a result of retinal waste product buildup. As drusen accumulates and the macula thins out, seeing in low light and identifying details clearly become more difficult. Straight lines may also appear wavy.

www.verywellhealth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Combined quantitative and qualitative optical coherence tomography angiography biomarkers for predicting active neovascular age-related macular degeneration

To investigate choroidal neovascularization (CNV) characteristics after anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) therapy in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration by optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) and to assess the potential predictive role of combined qualitative and quantitative biomarkers for disease activity. Patients diagnosed with type 1 or type 2 CNV via multimodal imaging who had received anti-VEGF treatment were retrospectively reviewed. Qualitative and quantitative CNV responses on OCTA after serial injections were analyzed. The enrolled eyes were divided into two groups based on treatment intervals during follow-up, including an active group with less than 12 weeks intervals and a stable group with 12 weeks or longer intervals. Fifty-six eyes of 56 patients were included in the study. Twenty-seven eyes (48.2%) were classified as the “active group”, and 29 eyes (51.8%) were categorized as the “silent group”. Qualitative biomarkers of CNV showed significant differences between the two groups (branching capillaries: 48.1% vs 6.9%, p = 0.001; anastomoses and loops: 81.5% vs 13.8%, p < 0.001; peripheral arcade: 40.7% vs 10.3%, p = 0.013, and hypointense halo: 81.5% vs 41.4%, p = 0.002). A significantly higher vessel density was found in the active group (median 39.6% vs 30.5%, p = 0.003). “Anastomoses and loops” and “vessel density” predicted an active CNV status with a probability of 93.7% and achieved the best performance. The combination of two potential biomarkers of CNV on OCTA shows good discrimination for the prediction of recurrent exudation auxiliary to structural OCT that might associate with disease activity.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin E#Amd Managing#Vitamin C#Lutein
biospace.com

Apellis Pushing Forward in Macular Degeneration Despite Mixed Results

Waltham, Mass.-based Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported topline results from its Phase III DERBY and OAKS clinical trials for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The studies evaluated pegcetacoplan. OAKS hit the primary endpoint for both monthly and every-other-month treatment. DERBY missed the primary endpoint of GA lesion growth.
WALTHAM, MA
windowscentral.com

How to enable AMD's Smart Access Memory (SAM) on your PC

AMD launched its latest lineup of Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards mid-2020 with a bunch of extra features to compete with the best NVIDIA GPUs. One such feature is Smart Access Memory (SAM). Combined with the proper supporting hardware, your AMD GPU can get a nice little boost to performance in a bunch of games. We'll walk you through the process of enabling SAM, as well as a further explanation of supporting hardware and benchmarks.
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

RetroArch 1.9.9 is out with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) support

Emulation just got even more interesting as the RetroArch team have released another major update. This release adds in AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) support. RetroArch is a frontend for emulators, game engines and media players. It enables you to run classic games on a wide range of computers and consoles through its slick graphical interface. Settings are also unified so configuration is done once and for all.
VIDEO GAMES
Design Taxi

AMD Files Patent For Technology That Teleports — For Computers, Not (Yet) Humans

Image via ID 199590127 © Wasurat Yodkhuang | Dreamstime.com. A new patent has been filed by AMD, a US-based semiconductor company that produces computer processors and other related technology. This patent is for teleportation, which is enough to inject a bit of excitement into anyone’s day. Unfortunately, it’s not exactly...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Entrepreneur

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD has been struggling lately, but the selling pressure may be coming to an end soon. That is because AMD recently saw a Hammer Chart Pattern which can signal that the stock is nearing a bottom. What is a Hammer Chart Pattern?. A hammer chart pattern...
STOCKS
industryglobalnews24.com

Blood plasma therapy does not reduce the risk of death in Covid-19 patients

Blood plasma therapy not useful for seriously ill patients. Convalescent plasma does not reduce the risk of death in patients suffering from COVID-19, according to a study. People receiving the therapy are found to be experiencing more adverse events as compared to the ones who are receiving standard care. This...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healio.com

Older adults with late-stage NSCLC benefit from immunotherapy

Older patients with late-stage non-small cell lung cancer appeared to benefit from immunotherapy, according to results presented at International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer World Conference on Lung Cancer. “Immune function is impaired [among] older patients, but whether these patients benefit from immune checkpoint inhibitors was unclear,” Shinkichi...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

What Is Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)?

In the United States, macular degeneration is the leading cause of vision loss in people ages 50 years and older. The macula is the central part of the retina that allows fine details to be seen. People affected by macular degeneration have loss of central vision. Fine details will be difficult to see, regardless of distance. Peripheral, or side, vision typically remains normal.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy