How Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Is Treated

To investigate choroidal neovascularization (CNV) characteristics after anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) therapy in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration by optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) and to assess the potential predictive role of combined qualitative and quantitative biomarkers for disease activity. Patients diagnosed with type 1 or type 2 CNV via multimodal imaging who had received anti-VEGF treatment were retrospectively reviewed. Qualitative and quantitative CNV responses on OCTA after serial injections were analyzed. The enrolled eyes were divided into two groups based on treatment intervals during follow-up, including an active group with less than 12 weeks intervals and a stable group with 12 weeks or longer intervals. Fifty-six eyes of 56 patients were included in the study. Twenty-seven eyes (48.2%) were classified as the “active group”, and 29 eyes (51.8%) were categorized as the “silent group”. Qualitative biomarkers of CNV showed significant differences between the two groups (branching capillaries: 48.1% vs 6.9%, p = 0.001; anastomoses and loops: 81.5% vs 13.8%, p < 0.001; peripheral arcade: 40.7% vs 10.3%, p = 0.013, and hypointense halo: 81.5% vs 41.4%, p = 0.002). A significantly higher vessel density was found in the active group (median 39.6% vs 30.5%, p = 0.003). “Anastomoses and loops” and “vessel density” predicted an active CNV status with a probability of 93.7% and achieved the best performance. The combination of two potential biomarkers of CNV on OCTA shows good discrimination for the prediction of recurrent exudation auxiliary to structural OCT that might associate with disease activity.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO