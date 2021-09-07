Redfin Reports 9% Increase in Pending Home Sales is Slowest Growth Since June 2020
Pending home sales rose 9%, the slowest growth since June 2020, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. More home sellers have started slashing their prices—another sign of softening seasonal homebuyer demand. Still, prices remain elevated, up 15% from a year earlier. Additionally, the actual number of pending sales fell to the lowest level since April 2021.spartanburgceo.com
