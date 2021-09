Ann (not her real name) is an entrepreneur based in Colorado. In the past month, business sales have grown by 16 percent month on month, and 54 percent year on year. But Ann doesn’t accept credit cards for her sales as it’s too expensive and at times against some bank’s rules. She prefers Litecoin, a cryptocurrency started in 2011 which offers cheap and fast transactions. After closing her shop at 8 pm, she heads home and accounts for her day’s sales in a crypto wallet. Ann is a seller of CBD products in one of the busy streets of Denver, Colorado.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 20 HOURS AGO