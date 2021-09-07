CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegany County, MD

ALLEGANY MAGAZINE -- REMEMBERING SEPTEMBER 11: Anyone of us could be boarding our own Flight 93 tomorrow.

Cumberland Times-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone of us could be boarding our own Flight 93 tomorrow. Lessons about Love from the Lives Lost on September 11. Like you, I have very visceral memories of where I was on September 11, 2001 – twenty years ago. We all do. It’s one of those moments we can recall with great clarity. We can see in our mind where we were standing, what we were doing, how our knees buckled and the hairs stood on end and the goose bumps and tears wouldn’t cease. I was working as the managing editor for a newspaper in North Canton, Ohio at that time. For those you who don’t know, Flight 93 did not change its course over Cleveland – as some think. Its sudden “turn in the sky” happened over the Akron Canton Airport. It was air traffic controllers from the Akron Canton Airport that reported to the FAA that the aircraft had veered off course. And the newspaper where I was working at the time was roughly two miles from that airport. Several of us went outside and within mere minutes of hearing the plane had changed path over the skies near us, we noticed several jet fighters take to the atmosphere – low flying, sleek black and intimidating. The sight of those deployed jet fighters appearing suddenly and seemingly out of nowhere and racing through a perfectly blue sky that morning was something about that day I will not forget.

www.times-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 takeaways after Gov. Gavin Newsom prevails in California recall

Costa Mesa, California (CNN) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a decisive answer to the question of whether voters would penalize those who enacted strict policies aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic, triumphing over an effort to recall him Tuesday. Newsom faced the first recall election in California in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Justice Department seeks immediate order blocking enforcement of Texas abortion law

The U.S. Justice Department late Tuesday sought an immediate court order to stop Texas from enforcing its restrictive new law that effectively bans most abortions. The request, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, alleges that the law is an “unprecedented scheme” that seeks to deny women and providers the ability to challenge the statute in federal court and is unconstitutional.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Washington State
County
Allegany County, MD
Allegany County, MD
Government
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Bingham
The Hill

Rubio demands Biden fire Milley

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) in a Tuesday letter called on President Biden to fire Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley over what he said was the "contemplation" of a leak of classified information to China. Rubio also criticized Milley for undermining former President Trump with reported...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy