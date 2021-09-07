ALLEGANY MAGAZINE -- REMEMBERING SEPTEMBER 11: Anyone of us could be boarding our own Flight 93 tomorrow.

Anyone of us could be boarding our own Flight 93 tomorrow. Lessons about Love from the Lives Lost on September 11. Like you, I have very visceral memories of where I was on September 11, 2001 – twenty years ago. We all do. It’s one of those moments we can recall with great clarity. We can see in our mind where we were standing, what we were doing, how our knees buckled and the hairs stood on end and the goose bumps and tears wouldn’t cease. I was working as the managing editor for a newspaper in North Canton, Ohio at that time. For those you who don’t know, Flight 93 did not change its course over Cleveland – as some think. Its sudden “turn in the sky” happened over the Akron Canton Airport. It was air traffic controllers from the Akron Canton Airport that reported to the FAA that the aircraft had veered off course. And the newspaper where I was working at the time was roughly two miles from that airport. Several of us went outside and within mere minutes of hearing the plane had changed path over the skies near us, we noticed several jet fighters take to the atmosphere – low flying, sleek black and intimidating. The sight of those deployed jet fighters appearing suddenly and seemingly out of nowhere and racing through a perfectly blue sky that morning was something about that day I will not forget.