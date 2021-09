Toronto Blue Jays star George Springer remains out of the lineup and won't play in the series finale against the New York Yankees on Thursday. The 31-year-old outfielder took the ball off his previously injured left knee in Toronto's 8-0 victory over New York on Monday and was lifted from the game after three plate appearances. Manager Charlie Montoyo said Springer could return to the lineup on Friday depending on how his knee is.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO