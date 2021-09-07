CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hands-on with the Fujifilm GFX 50S II and GF 35-70mm lens

By Carey Rose
Digital Photography Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fujifilm GFX 50S II and its kit lens, the GF 35-70mm F4.5-5.6, have just landed! If you follow the digital camera industry, the 50S II will no doubt look pretty familiar: it's essentially the same camera body as Fujifilm's existing GFX 100S model. But if you're newer to the world of Fujifilm digital medium format cameras, well, then join us in a tour of the 50S II, followed by its new kit lens, and find out what's what.

