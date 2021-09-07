CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local superintendents seek state pilot to keep students in classrooms

As school districts across the state are being impacted by COVID-19, superintendents from southeast Ohio are asking Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, to approve a pilot project designed to keep healthy children in classrooms. “The Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center (MVESC) officially made the request to the state on behalf of 40 superintendents from southeast and east-central Ohio,” said Lori Snyder-Lowe, Superintendent, MVESC. The request comes days after Governor DeWine announced a pilot program for 10 districts in Warren County in southwestern Ohio.

