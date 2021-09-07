Local superintendents seek state pilot to keep students in classrooms

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. – The 21st Century Community Learning Center (21st CCLC) is a key strategic asset of the Hyde County School System. By definition, this federal program supports the creation of community learning centers that provide academic enrichment opportunities during non-school hours for children, particularly students who attend high-poverty and low-performing schools. The program helps students meet state and local student standards in core academic subjects, such as reading and math; offers students a broad array of enrichment activities that can complement their regular academic programs; and offers literacy and other educational services to the families of participating children.

HYDE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO