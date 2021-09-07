CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franckowiak, Troy - (1) count of Public Drunkenness (S)

On July 23, 2021 at approximately 11:46pm, the Springfield Township Police Department made contact on Route 309 with 53 year old, Troy Franckowiak of Reading. Franckowiak was extremely intoxicated and uncooperative with police. Franckowiak's state was such that he was a danger to himself and/others if left on Route 309. Franckowiak was eventually taken to a hospital for evaluation. Franckowiak was cited for Public Drunkenness and is due to appear in front of Judge G. Gambardella later this month.

