Hunger Action: How neighbors in Heidelberg are dealing with limited access to fresh fruits, vegetables

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WHLT) – Citizens in Jasper County said they need access to fresh groceries. There is an emerging trend of grocery stores shutting down in rural areas, like the grocery store in Heidelberg which closed in 2019. People in Jasper County have to travel to Bay Springs or Laurel for fresh produce. Food pantries have been tasked with picking up the slack, partnering with Mississippi Food Network to get supplies to feed their people.