CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Heidelberg, MS

Hunger Action: How neighbors in Heidelberg are dealing with limited access to fresh fruits, vegetables

By Deidra Brisco
WJTV.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEIDELBERG, Miss. (WHLT) – Citizens in Jasper County said they need access to fresh groceries. There is an emerging trend of grocery stores shutting down in rural areas, like the grocery store in Heidelberg which closed in 2019. People in Jasper County have to travel to Bay Springs or Laurel for fresh produce. Food pantries have been tasked with picking up the slack, partnering with Mississippi Food Network to get supplies to feed their people.

www.wjtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
County
Jasper County, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Bay Springs, MS
City
Laurel, MS
City
Heidelberg, MS
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
The Hill

US gymnasts offer scathing assessment of FBI

Star U.S. gymnasts offered stark criticism Wednesday of the FBI's handling of its investigation into sexual assault and harassment in the U.S. gymnastics program, prompting criticism from lawmakers of the Department of Justice. “We have been failed and we deserve answers,” Olympic medalist Simone Biles, widely considered the greatest U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Nuclear submarine deal will reshape Indo-Pacific relations

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The U.S., Britain and Australia have announced they’re forming a new security alliance that will help equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The alliance will see a reshaping of relations in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Here’s what it might mean for various players:. THE UNITED...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruits#Food Pantries#Hunger#Vegetables#Food Drink#Mississippi Food Network
NBC News

France kills ISIS leader behind deaths of U.S. soldiers, hails big victory

PARIS — France killed the leader of the Islamic State group in the Greater Sahara, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the region. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi overnight. According to Macron's office, al-Sahrawi personally...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy