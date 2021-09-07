CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somersworth, NH

Somersworth, NH Man Hopes To Be Discharged From Hospital This Week

By Kimberley Haas, Damien Fisher
Seacoast Current
Seacoast Current
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is the story of how one Somersworth man chose to fight for his independence so he can go back to the apartment he calls home. Jack Bocchino has been at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, NH since March 16. The 54-year-old man weighed 573 pounds when he was admitted and was told he could not return home to his second-floor apartment after he was discharged from rehabilitation because he was immobile due to his weight.

seacoastcurrent.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seacoast Current

These NH Seacoast Communities Have the Highest Vaccination Rates

The town of Exeter is blowing surrounding Seacoast communities out of the water when it comes to the percentage of residents who are completely vaccinated against COVID-19. According to officials at the NH Department of Health and Human Services, there are 15,358 residents in Exeter and 12,252 of them have been fully vaccinated. That means close to 4/5 of the population in the town has gotten their shots.
EXETER, NH
whdh.com

NH hospital says ER is over 100% capacity as COVID cases rise

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — One New Hampshire hospital said its emergency department has been at over 100% capacity this week because of rising COVID-19 cases. Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover also said its resources are stretched because it’s short-staffed and there’s been an increase in other patients who had delayed getting medical help.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire hospitals stressed as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to rise in New Hampshire, reaching their highest point since February, and some hospital workers say they're feeling the stress. A spokesperson for Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover said the facility is beyond 100% capacity in the emergency department. The hospital has 20 COVID-19...
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dover, NH
Government
Somersworth, NH
Government
City
Dover, NH
City
Somersworth, NH
signalscv.com

Acton teen discharged from hospital after leg amputation

Despite having her leg amputated only a handful of weeks ago, Harley-Anne Laub’s recovery has exceeded many of her medical providers’ expectations and she has been discharged from the hospital, her mother said last week. Rachael Angle, Laub’s mother, has said that since the removal of her 16-year-old’s right leg,...
ACTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Medical Service#Nh#Anthem Blue Cross
Valley News

NH Gov. Chris Sununu released from the hospital

CONCORD — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was released from the hospital Saturday after tests confirmed Friday that a bleeding ulcer was the cause of his flu-like symptoms. The Republican will continue to recuperate at home with his wife and family, according to a statement from his office. “New Hampshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whdh.com

Police: NH man put infant daughter in clothes dryer, turned it on

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he put his infant daughter in a clothes dryer and turned it on. Michael Higgins, 34, of Manchester, was arrested Sunday on charges including reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal threatening, according to the Manchester Police Department.
MANCHESTER, NH
Shore News Network

Boston Woman Sentenced for Role in Multimillion-Dollar Marijuana Enterprise

BOSTON – A Boston woman was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 for her role in a marijuana delivery service that operated in Massachusetts from 2015 to 2018. Tatiana Fridkes, a/k/a Sonya, 34, of Mattapan, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to time served and two years of supervised release. Fridkes was also ordered to pay restitution of $82,000. On Sept. 23, 2020, Fridkes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
capecodtimes.com

Man with Cape ties sought after walking away from hospital

Massachusetts State Police are looking for a Harwich man after he walked away Saturday from Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain. According to a post Monday morning on the Chatham Police Department's Facebook page, Darren P. Devine was last seen leaving the hospital at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday. He was wearing a black shirt and black shorts, and is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds, according to the post.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

Two Survive Head-On Crash on NH’s Spaulding Turnpike

Southbound lanes on the Spaulding Turnpike were closed for nearly two hours on Sunday after two cars collided head-on in the southbound lanes. New Hampshire State Police said Carmen Peters, 22, of York, Maine was driving northbound near Exit 7 for Route 108 and lost control of his 2005 Honda Accord due to a mechanical problem. Peters hit a guardrail on the left side, veered across the highway and hit the right guardrail.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
CBS Boston

UMass Memorial Hospital On ‘Elevated Alert’ Status After Surge Of New COVID Patients

WORCESTER (CBS) — A major hospital in Central Massachusetts is on “elevated alert status” after an influx of new COVID patients, including some that are critically ill. UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester said Tuesday that it’s seeing very high volume and increased wait times, “putting an enormous strain” on the hospital’s resources. In less than a week, the hospital has gone from 35 COVID cases to 54. “Fueled by the Delta variant, COVID has made a resurgence,” UMass Memorial said in a statement. “While Massachusetts has one of the top vaccination rates in the country, there are still too many unvaccinated...
WORCESTER, MA
Seacoast Current

Family’s Dog Missing After Rochester, NH House Fire

A family's pet dog named Oliver is missing after a fire destroyed their Rochester home on Friday. The residents of the house which include another dog and a family member confined to a wheelchair, made it safely out of the house on Chapman Drive in Rochester after the walls collapsed, according to Fire Chief Mark Klose. Bystanders said they saw Oliver run away but he has not returned and the family is concerned he is injured.
ROCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy