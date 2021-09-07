Somersworth, NH Man Hopes To Be Discharged From Hospital This Week

WORCESTER (CBS) — A major hospital in Central Massachusetts is on “elevated alert status” after an influx of new COVID patients, including some that are critically ill. UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester said Tuesday that it’s seeing very high volume and increased wait times, “putting an enormous strain” on the hospital’s resources. In less than a week, the hospital has gone from 35 COVID cases to 54. “Fueled by the Delta variant, COVID has made a resurgence,” UMass Memorial said in a statement. “While Massachusetts has one of the top vaccination rates in the country, there are still too many unvaccinated...

WORCESTER, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO