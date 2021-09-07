Knights of Columbus Donate to 1st Choice Pregnancy Center

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, the Knights of Columbus Texarkana Council #1003 presented a check in the amount of $28,500 to 1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center to help with expenses associated with their newly obtained mobile unit, “Leah”. This gift will allow the Center to purchase the ultrasound machine that they will use on the unit. Members of Sacred Heart Catholic church were able to tour “Leah” after services that same day. Mike McInturff, a member of the Knights of Columbus who was heavily involved with this project said, “The Knights are happy to help with this cause. We have, and always will, stand up for the unborn.”