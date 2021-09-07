Pennsylvania mask mandate in schools takes effect
Masks are now required inside Pennsylvania K-12 schools, early learning centers and child care facilities. A lawsuit filed Friday is challenging the legality of the order.www.audacy.com
Masks are now required inside Pennsylvania K-12 schools, early learning centers and child care facilities. A lawsuit filed Friday is challenging the legality of the order.www.audacy.com
All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio
Comments / 0