CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania mask mandate in schools takes effect

By Shelby Cassesse
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 8 days ago

Masks are now required inside Pennsylvania K-12 schools, early learning centers and child care facilities. A lawsuit filed Friday is challenging the legality of the order.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers’ Association Sues Wolf Administration Over Proposed COVID Vaccine Mandate

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — There’s a new lawsuit against Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal to require COVID vaccines and testing of state employees. The Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers’ Association is behind the legal action. The organization says the policy doesn’t apply to inmates, outside contractors or visitors despite those individuals facing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Arkansas Times

U.S. Education Department moves against states that prohibit school mask mandates

Thanks to assorted lawyers and no thanks to Trent Garner and other Arkansas Republicans including the governor, Arkansas is not on this list reported by AP:. The Education Department announced Monday that it’s investigating five Republican-led states that have banned mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions.
EDUCATION
marylandmatters.org

Lawmakers Approve Universal Mask Mandate in Public Schools

State lawmakers gave final approval Tuesday to an emergency regulation passed by the State Board of Education that now requires universal masking in all Maryland public schools. After a four-hour virtual public hearing, the Joint Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review (AELR) Committee, which is tasked with reviewing state agency regulations,...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
LehighValleyLive.com

A Parkland School District family is among those suing Pa. to overturn mask mandate

A parent of two children in the Parkland School District is among a group of parents suing to overturn Pennsylvania’s requirement for face masks in all public schools. The statewide mandate imposed by acting Health Secretary Allison Beam took effect Sept. 7. It requires students and teachers in public schools to wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pitt News

Editorial | Pennsylvania schools are right to mandate masks

Reactions by parents to school mask mandates have been harsh in the Pittsburgh area in the past few weeks. A man raised a Nazi salute before the Fox Chapel school board and the Bethel Park school board recieved harsh criticism from parents after changing their stance on an optional mask policy, mandating them for all students and staff.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Jake Corman
Times News

Tamaqua to address Dept. of Ed letter on masking violation

Tamaqua Area School Board President Larry Wittig said the board will address a letter from the state Department of Education about its refusal to comply with the mask mandate at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled committee meeting. Last week, the Department of Education sent a warning to the district about its...
TAMAQUA, PA
tribuneledgernews.com

Indiana legislative leaders promise fix for COVID-19 school funding issue

The leaders of the Indiana House and Senate are promising to retroactively adjust the state's school funding formula to ensure in-person students are not mistakenly counted as virtual students if they're quarantined due to COVID-19 on Friday's student count date. In a letter issued to Hoosier school leaders, Senate President...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masking#Senate#Christian#State Health
theintelligencer.com

Commentary: Khalilah M. Harris - Political will required to protect children from COVID-19

The Biden administration took a much-needed step toward protecting the health and wellness of America’s schoolchildren and educators last month by directing U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to take all necessary legal steps to ensure governors are facilitating a safe return to in-person learning. With the school year under way, this is the right move at a critical moment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scotteblog.com

By a vote of 10 to 7, the AELR committee approved a mask mandate for all Maryland public schools

There have been multiple articles already on the topic of the Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review Committee (AELR) approving the State Board of Education emergency regulation to require masks inside public schools. Here are links to a few:. AP: https://apnews.com/article/health-education-coronavirus-pandemic-maryland-b22a55f0568904e4edacc263c889c3b4. Maryland Reporter: https://marylandreporter.com/2021/09/14/legislative-panel-votes-to-require-masks-for-all-students-and-staff/. Anyone else shocked to...
MARYLAND STATE
districtadministration.com

School closings tracker: Where districts are shutting down again due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Just like during the initial COVID outbreak in March 2020, schools across the country are shutting down as infection rates surge in their classrooms and communities. The perfect storm of the delta variant, low vaccination rates in parts of the country, and political resistance to universal masking have sent tens of thousands of students and staff members into isolation and quarantine just as the new school year has gotten underway.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
tucollegian.org

Mask and vaccine mandate debate rages on

The Delta variant has brought on a new wave of mandates and countermandates, and TU is stuck in the middle. On May 28, Governor Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 658. The new law banned the creation of any mask mandates in public schools throughout the state of Oklahoma without declaration of a state of emergency, which Stitt said he will not declare. Governor Stitt explained the rationale behind the bill as “parents should make the choice.
TULSA, OK
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy