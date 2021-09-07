CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genius Sports Gains on Striking Data, Fan Engagement Deal With Caesars

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Genius Sports stock (NYSE:GENI) was up 4% in Tuesday’s premarket trade as the company struck a deal with Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) to supply the casino-entertainment company its sports data, customer acquisition tools and fan engagement solutions. Caesars stock was up 0.4% premarket. Genius Sports data feeds will support...

National football post

Sports betting opens in Arizona with huge weekend

The coinciding kickoff of sports betting in Arizona and the new NFL season led to a busy weekend for bettors in the Grand Canyon State. According to data reported by GeoComply, Arizona accounted for 10.4 percent of all legal online sports betting transactions in the United State between Thursday September 9 and 4 pm PT on Sunday, September 12. Over those four days Arizona customers reportedly created 271,000 new accounts with online sportsbooks in the state.
Cardano Fully Incorporated Into Tuarus’ Platform, Staking Also Added

Cardano Fully Incorporated Into Tuarus’ Platform, Staking Also Added. Taurus merges Cardano to its platform, including Staking. Cardano is available immediately and supports the Alonzo hard fork. The merger responds to the growing demand for Cardano’s PoS. Swiss leader in digital assets framework, Taurus has announced it efficiently integrated the...
Gambling ETF Is Ready for Some Football

This week brings the second week of the 2021 NFL campaign and the third week of college football. With that in mind, it may not be surprising that the VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK) is higher by about 6% over the past month. BJK is the original exchange traded fund...
Sportradar IPO Preview: The Thing Behind The Thing For Sports Betting

The surge in sports betting platforms and states where it is legal has created a huge market opportunity for companies that operate in the growing sector. One such company will test the public markets with an IPO scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14. The Sportradar IPO: Sportradar (NASDAQ:SRAD) is seeking to...
Could Spinning Off Online Sports Betting Help Casino Stocks?

Casino stocks traded down on Tuesday with concerns over how China will regulate casinos in the Macau region. The relationship between casino traffic during and after the COVID-19 pandemic and international relations are having an impact on share prices of stocks. This leads to an important topic that could provide...
Sportradar Looks to Acquire Tech Companies After IPO

Sportradar went public via an IPO on Tuesday at a valuation just under $8 billion, just as the rise of sports betting presents global opportunities. The company raised $513 million through the IPO, according to CFO Alex Gersh, and an additional $169 million from a concurrent placement with Eldridge Industries, a holding company owned by Los Angeles Dodgers owner Todd Boehly.
Truecaller plans to list Class B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish mobile phone directory and caller identification service Truecaller on Wednesday said it planned to list its Class B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. Depending on market conditions, the listing is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of this year, the company said in a statement. Nami...
Tipico Sportsbook partners with Caesars Entertainment

Tipico Sportsbook announced Monday a 10-year partnership with Caesars Entertainment. The deal includes a 10-year renewal term and provides Tipico with immediate access to launch an online sportsbook in Indiana and Iowa, pending licensing and approvals. Tipico would then have a path to expand into additional states in the future.
Technology, personalization and the future of fan engagement

The marriage between data and sport is growing stronger each year. Football is littered with statistics on distance travelled, expected goals and tackle success, while technology such as DRS has become an ingrained part of the cricket experience and data analysis has become crucial for golfers in search of the perfect swing. Like so many other industries, sport is embracing digital transformation and it is becoming increasingly reliant on data to achieve this.
Alpha Esports Tech Announces Partnership with Nets Gaming Crew

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:5NP)(OTC PINK:APETF) ('Alpha' or the 'Company'), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, has announced that its online platform, GamerzArena, is now the Official Online Gaming Portal of Nets Gaming Crew ('NetsGC'), the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets.
Balmy August in Indiana; The coming crisis in Vegas; MGM talks up prospects

There are signs that the regional gaming recovery is cooling (Missouri was up just 1% last month) but Indiana‘s August numbers, while not as hot as July’s, were a balmy 10% higher than 2019 as casinos grossed $203 million. Horseshoe Hammond lost a percentage point but retained the top spot with $33 million. Closing fast is Hard Rock Gary, with $30 million, while Ameristar East Chicago gained 9% to hit $21 million. Blue Chip, off to the east, sagged 11% to $12 million. Further to the south, Boyd Gaming saw even greater misfortune at Belterra Resort, plummeting 29% to $7 million. Also hard-hit was French Lick Resort, falling 26% to $6.5 million. Other revenue-negative performers were Rising Star, minus 6% to $4 million and Hollywood Lawrenceburg, down 11% to $14 million. In its last month as a Caesars Entertainment property, Caesars Southern Indiana was up 5.5% to $19 million, while Indiana Grand jumped 13% to $24 million and Harrah’s Hoosier Downs grew 12% to approach $19 million. Bally’s Corp. had a good first month at Tropicana Evansville, up 5% to $13.5 million.
Barstool Sportsbook deal with Genius Sports brings Portnoy one step closer to Goodell

With the NFL season’s kickoff hours away, Barstool Sportsbook Thursday became the latest gaming provider to announce an agreement with Genius Sports, which will provide data and marketing support for Penn Interactive’s gaming platform. Earlier this year, Genius paid the NFL to become its sole official gambling data provider, and...
Sports betting arrives in Arizona with Caesars Sportsbook

Above: Caesars Sportsbook Co-Presidents Eric Hession and Chris Holdren, Caesars Sportsbook Chief Trends Officer Trey Wingo, Governor of Arizona Doug Ducey, CEO and President of Arizona Diamondbacks Derrick Hall, World Series Champion Luis Gonzalez, and JB Smoove celebrate the launch of sports betting in Arizona at Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field, Home of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Lifestyle | yesterday | AZ Business Magazine.
Apple, ViacomCBS Rise Premarket; Nike, Alibaba Fall

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Monday, September 13th. Please refresh for updates. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock rose 1%, rebounding to a degree after Friday’s sharp losses in the wake of an adverse ruling in the company's dispute against Epic Games. The iPhone maker is hosting a special event on Tuesday, where it’s expected to reveal several long-awaited products.
fuboTV, ROOT Sports Agree To Deal

ROOT Sports has agreed to a streaming distribution deal with fuboTV, according to BusinessWire, solving a recognized problem after the Portland Trail Blazers’ broadcasting arm left NBC Sports Northwest for ROOT, a competitor in the regional sports coverage market. “We could not be more excited to announce this deal with...
Ravens partnership with Caesars Sportsbook to elevate sports betting

The Baltimore Ravens and Caesars Entertainment Inc. on Thursday announced a partnership with Caesars Sportsbook, making it a top sports-betting partner of the team. The partnership further expands upon Horseshoe Baltimore's status as the Ravens' only official casino partner. Officials hope to continue to grow the area near and around M&T Bank Stadium.
Genius Sports to Power Penn Interactive's Sports Betting Platform

Digital sports content provider Genius Sports Limited announced on Thursday (Sept. 9) that the company has entered into a long-term arrangement with Philadelphia-based Penn Interactive to provide official sports data and fan engagement solutions for the company’s Barstool Sportsbook. Penn Interactive operates online Barstool Sportsbooks across nine states, including Pennsylvania,...
NFL Data Rights Partner Genius Sports Sees Revenue Double in the Second Quarter

NFL data rights licensee Genius Sports generated $55.8 million in revenue during the second quarter. It reported a net loss of $464.1 million for the quarter, an increase from a $7.4 million loss in the same quarter last year. National Football League data rights partner Genius Sports reported second-quarter earnings...
Genius Sports Doubles Revenue in Q2

Genius Sports generated $55.8 million in revenue in Q2 2021, a 108% increase compared to the same period a year prior. The quarter was driven by the London-based date provider’s betting technology, content, and services segment, which posted $40.7 million in revenue — a 122% increase year-over-year. The segment benefited...
I Own Genius Sports for All the Quarters to Come

I don't think you can force anything here. There are a few short squeeze plays out there, but it's more of the usual suspects. Aterian (ATER) is moving along with Sphere 3D (ANY) and Vinco Ventures (BBIG) again. Traders continue to come back to the same old, same old for another effort. Originality and creativeness have seldom been our strong suit. Traders go with what works. And when nothing works, they go back to what worked a few days ago and try again with a concentrated group of names.
