Tracking The Tropics: Cat. 3 Hurricane Larry & Disturbance In Southern Gulf Of Mexico

By Lissette Gonzalez
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 8 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Larry remains a large Category 3 hurricane as it moves to the northwest over the Atlantic.

Tuesday morning the storm had sustained winds of 120 mph and was about 830 miles southeast of Bermuda.

Hurricane Larry is forecast to turn to the north-northwest and north by Thursday.

Larry is forecast to become a Category 2 hurricane and move near Bermuda. Swells generated by Larry will continue to affect the Lesser Antilles, portions of the Greater Antilles, and the Bahamas through midweek, and impact Bermuda through the end of the week. Significant swells should reach the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada by midweek and continue affecting these shores through the end of the week. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

The National Hurricane Center is also tracking a disturbance over the south-central Gulf of Mexico associated with a surface trough and upper level- disturbance.

This system is forecast to move slowly northeastward over the central and northeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days. Upper-level winds are currently unfavorable for development but are forecast to become marginally conducive for some limited development as the system moves near the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday and Wednesday night.

The disturbance is then forecast to cross the Florida Panhandle or the Big bend of Florida. The Hurricane Center says this area has a low potential (30% chance) for development over the next five days.

WBTV

Tracking the Tropics: Keeping an eye on two disturbances in the Atlantic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Calm weather continues around the Charlotte area for the start of the work week, but the tropics remain active. Tropical Storm Nicholas made landfall overnight as a hurricane along the Texas Gulf Coast and is still bringing heavy rain to the region. Due to its slow-moving nature, dangerous flash flooding in Gulf Coast states will be a concern through mid-week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Reuters

Nicholas deluges U.S. Gulf Coast with heavy rain, flooding

TEXAS CITY, Texas, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Nicholas moved slowly through the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, drenching Texas and Louisiana with torrential rain, flooding streets and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power. The damage from Nicholas comes just two weeks after Hurricane Ida. than...
