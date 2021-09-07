Development chances increase for tropical system expected to pass over Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching an area of disorganized showers over the Northern part of the Yucatan Peninsula near Mexico. The area of disturbed weather will move slowly to the Northeast through the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days. Currently, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that conditions are "currently unfavorable for development, but they are forecast to become more conducive for some limited tropical or subtropical cyclone development as the system nears the northern Gulf coast on Wednesday and Wednesday night."www.fox35orlando.com
