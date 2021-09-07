CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Development chances increase for tropical system expected to pass over Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching an area of disorganized showers over the Northern part of the Yucatan Peninsula near Mexico. The area of disturbed weather will move slowly to the Northeast through the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days. Currently, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that conditions are "currently unfavorable for development, but they are forecast to become more conducive for some limited tropical or subtropical cyclone development as the system nears the northern Gulf coast on Wednesday and Wednesday night."

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Tropics remain active as Odette and Peter likely to develop

Just as Nicholas is weakening along the Gulf Coast, two new systems are about to gain strength and a name. Odette and Peter will be the next named storms. INVEST 96-L is forecast to slowly strengthen as it moves north and parallels the East Coast before turning to the northeast. The system looks to stay far away from southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry, but may make a close pass by the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The system has a 70% chance of being named in the next 5 days.
ENVIRONMENT
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: 90 Percent Chance System Forms East Of Florida

Three Waves Expected To Become Cyclones Over Next Several Days. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is an 80 percent that a system east of Florida becomes a cyclone within 48 hours, and 90 percent chance that it happens within five days. The system […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: 90 Percent Chance System Forms East Of Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Forecasters monitoring 2 disturbances with high chances of development

ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team is currently tracking three systems, two of which have high chances for possible development in the tropics. The first is an area of low pressure area located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. It currently has a 90-percent chance of developing.
ORLANDO, FL
Fulton Sun

Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas slowed to a crawl over southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana Tuesday after blowing ashore as a hurricane, knocking out power to a half-million homes and businesses and dumping more than a foot of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
LOUISIANA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
stjohnsource.com

System Moving across Atlantic Likely Developing into Tropical Depression

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a low-pressure area a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands continued to show signs of organization Tuesday and are given a high chance of tropical formation through the next week by the National Hurricane Center. Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive...
ENVIRONMENT
WDBJ7.com

Storm chances increase as front approaches

A front has inched closer to our area and has introduced a bit more instability. Through this evening, expect a few scattered showers and storms mainly west of the Blue Ridge. The best chance of any action will be into the western mountains. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the western part of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe weather later today. That means isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Main threat from any stronger storms would be heavy rainfall, strong damaging wind gusts and even a few pockets of hail. Remain weather aware this afternoon.
BLUE RIDGE, VA
fox35orlando.com

Inspiration4 all-civilian crew set for historic liftoff: How to watch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - History will be made on Wednesday as the world's first all-civilian crew is getting ready to launch into orbit. SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission is targeting a five-hour launch window on Wednesday, September 15, opening at 8:02 p.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. FOX 35 will have live coverage of the entire event starting at 7:30 p.m. on FOX35Orlando.com, the FOX 35 News App, and YouTube.com/FOX35.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Gulf Coast#Extreme Weather#Nhc#Storm Team Weather#Fox 35 News
fox35orlando.com

AdventHealth moving to 'green status' as COVID hospitalizations decrease

ORLANDO, Fla. - AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division will transition to 'green status' on Thursday as COVID-19 hospitalizations steadily start to decline, officials said Wednesday. "After seeing our COVID inpatient volumes continue to steadily decline, we are pleased to move to green status, which allows us to resume our non-emergent services...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - The number of people ending up in Florida’s hospitals with COVID-19 continues to drop this week, and that’s good news not just for strained staff but also patients who had elective procedures put on hold. Florida looks to be in better shape now than a month ago...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: Inspiration4 crew schedule leading up to launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - At 8:02 p.m. Wednesday night, four people are scheduled to blast off from Florida on a 3-day mission to space on the first all-civilian crew. They spent many months and hours learning how to fly the Crew Dragon capsule for the Inspiration4 mission and doing simulations like getting suited up and doing a 30-hour test inside the capsule.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
fox35orlando.com

Countdown to Inspiration4 launch

Excitement is building as SpaceX is just hours away from another historic launch attempt. This time, the crew will be comprised of only civilians. SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission is targeting a five-hour launch window on Wednesday, September 15, opening at 8:02 p.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy