Development chances increase for tropical system expected to pass over Florida

Just as Nicholas is weakening along the Gulf Coast, two new systems are about to gain strength and a name. Odette and Peter will be the next named storms. INVEST 96-L is forecast to slowly strengthen as it moves north and parallels the East Coast before turning to the northeast. The system looks to stay far away from southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry, but may make a close pass by the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The system has a 70% chance of being named in the next 5 days.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO