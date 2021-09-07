Plato’s Symposium: “The Drinking Party” with Forrest Hansen, Ph.D.
Forrest will use the round table approach to examining and discussing selections from one of Plato’s most well-known dialogues, Symposium, sometimes titled The Drinking Party. Plato has a character relate a story he heard from someone else about a drinking party held years earlier celebrating a drama victory by one of the participants. A guest proposes that as a way of coping with hangovers they have from the night before, they ease up on the drinking and each speak in praise of the god of love. This they do; but Socrates, speaking last, turns it into a philosophical exploration of the nature of beauty. Choose between ZOOM classes or RECORDED, 3 Sessions, Mondays, Sept. 13, 20, 27 from 10 to 11:30am $30.talbotspy.org
